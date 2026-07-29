Chargers QB Justin Herbert Jokingly Told To Give Up His “Last Name” After Engagement to Madison Beer

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren’t the only couple to unite the worlds of football and Hollywood this year. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has followed suit, popping the question to pop star Madison Beer recently. Amid the flood of congratulatory messages, one reaction seemed to stand out.

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“He should take her last name,” Good Morning America host Kyle Brandt wrote on X as he reacted to a celebratory post by ESPN, featuring Beer and Herbert’s union. ESPN shared a photoshoot, with one picture highlighting “MR AND MRS HERBERT” written on wooden blocks.

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Brandt’s joke is immediately reminiscent of the wild internet hysteria surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just a few months ago. Ahead of their wedding, Bussin’ With The Boys podcast hosts suggested that Kelce should change his last name to Swift. But when the words went viral on social media, Kelce appeared to have liked the idea and the post.

Herbert and Beer’s relationship hasn’t reached Kelce-Swift levels of fame, but it’s still very much in the public eye. Herbert is the franchise quarterback for the Chargers, while Beer has garnered a massive fan following as a pop star.

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Herbert and Beer first sparked dating rumors after people spotted the quarterback at Beer’s ‘Angel Wings’ music video set back in August 2025. For the most part, the couple kept their relationship incredibly private over the following months. With time, they became more public and have often documented their relationship on social media.

The couple gained attention when Herbert shared a picture with Beer on social media. To poke some fun at the couple, the Chargers and fans began asking “Who is your friend?” in the comments. But the quarterback won all hearts with just two words – “My world!”

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With an important personal milestone behind him, Herbert is now focused on the Chargers’ training camp. Los Angeles closed out 2025 at 11-6, after a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots. This time, Herbert needs to do more to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.