Chargers Reveal True Feelings on Justin Herbert’s Relationship With Madison Beer as QB Misses Practice

Essentials Inside The Story Justin Herbert stars alongside girlfrien and singer Madison Beer in her new music video

Rumors about Herbert and Beer first surfaced in August 2025

Herbert missed the Chargers' voluntary phase-two offseason practice

Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert is currently busy with his offseason duties, and they are not limited to the NFL anymore. Recently, the quarterback starred in his girlfriend and singer Madison Beer’s music video for her song “Lovergirl.” But the headlines aren’t just limited to his music video appearance anymore. The situation with Herbert has now reached a place where fans are starting to notice his absence from the Chargers’ practice sessions.

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“I haven’t actually seen the video, but he’s showing his versatility there, Justin…” said Chargers GM Joe Hortiz during his recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show. “It shows he is a stud, number one. I mean, he’s in music videos… He’s in a great spot with her, and that’s his personal life… I have a wife, and you find someone you love, and you want to be around them.”

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Justin Herbert 10 of the Los Angeles Chargers stands on the field following an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 30, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25113004919

The GM seems to be in favor of his quarterback’s relationship. Despite having only seen clips of the video, he thinks it is great that Herbert has found a partner for himself. Rumors about their dating life began to emerge in August 2025, but they confirmed their relationship publicly in October of the same year, when Madison was on the sidelines during one of Herbert’s games, and the two were pictured kissing.

Madison’s latest video ft. the quarterback was released alongside the deluxe edition of her album “Locket” and perfectly captures the two in love as they are seen spending time together on the beach, frolicking, chasing each other, kissing, and sharing photo-booth snaps.

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The QB’s transition from a quiet, reserved person to one who appears in music videos is certainly a big one and hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. And ever since his relationship with Beer became public, wherever he goes, the spotlight follows. GM Hortiz also noted that some other players on the roster got married and went on honeymoons during the offseason, but he chose not to name any.

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“We are happy for Justin. All the guys,” said Joe Hortiz. “We had some guys get married this offseason, hit their honeymoons. It’s great for all of them.”

In the past week, the couple was spotted in Amsterdam attending the Harry Styles concert with Beer’s parents. Additionally, Beer will also be performing there for her “The Locket Tour.” And while the couple seems to be enjoying themselves, the quarterback is also missing the Chargers’ practice sessions.

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Justin Herbert misses voluntary phase two practice

Earlier this week, it was reported that Justin Herbert missed two team practice sessions on May 11 and May 19 that were open to the media. Despite phase two being a little less intense than phase one, it is a crucial session for team building. With the franchise working on a new offense with new additions like tight end David Njoku, center Tyler Biadasz, and rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson, Justin Herbert’s presence would have made a huge difference.

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In addition to the roster, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is also stepping into a new role with the team as their offensive coordinator. In a conversation with The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the new OC also reflected on his relationship with the quarterback, adding,

“At this stage, I couldn’t be happier with that working relationship and the prospects moving forward with him.”

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With 3,727 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes with a 66.4% pass completion rate, and a Pro Bowl selection in the 2025 season, Justin Herbert has already proven his real value to the team by leading them to a playoff berth.

With less than two months to go for the training camp, it will be interesting to see how Herbert performs after a long holiday. For the GM, he is a stud, but now it remains to be seen whether Harbaugh feels the same about him.