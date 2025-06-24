Chargers Rookies Fix Critical Issue in Jim Harbaugh’s Offense After Justin Herbert Gets $50M Upgrade

The Chargers aren’t just rebuilding this season, they’re gunning for the Chiefs’ throne. Under Jim Harbaugh’s no-nonsense leadership, this team is transforming from underdogs into bullies. Harbaugh’s track record speaks for itself: he wins everywhere he goes. Now, he’s instilling that same gritty, disciplined identity in LA. But talent alone won’t dethrone Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers need smarter schemes, tougher players, and—most importantly—answers to last year’s flaws. Remember how stagnant the offense felt at times? How defenses dared Justin Herbert to go deep? That’s changing fast.

Behind the scenes, something exciting is brewing. Rookies are already fixing what broke this offense in 2024. The playbook is expanding. And Herbert? He’s got more toys than ever after that $50M upgrade. As reported by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, LA’s passing attack has transformed this offseason. Last year’s stagnant offense? Gone. Instead, spring practices revealed a dynamic new identity built on one key upgrade: vertical threats.

Rookie receiver Tre Harris has been turning heads, bullying defenders in contested catches outside the numbers. Meanwhile, TE Oronde Gadsden II is already stretching seams and carving up defenses on sweeping over routes. These additions do more than just add depth—they supercharge existing weapons. With defenses forced to respect the deep ball, shifty slot man Ladd McConkey suddenly has acres of space underneath. McConkey didn’t just fill Keenan Allen’s shoes; he sprinted past them, shattering the franchise’s rookie reception and yardage records by Week 17 in his rookie year.

His debut was a warning shot, a TD against the Raiders. By Week 8, he was torching the Saints for 111 yards and two scores. But the real magic came in January. Even in a playoff loss, McConkey dropped jaws with a rookie postseason record: 197 yards. Now imagine him with actual spacing. Those 1,149 rookie yards came without consistent deep threats. With Tre’ Harris and Oronde Gadsden II stretching defenses, McConkey’s sophomore leap could be terrifying.

But the Chargers might not be done stacking weapons. Rumors are swirling about another potential game-changer who could take Herbert’s offense to another level.

The move Jim Harbaugh’s offense needs

Chargers‘ offensive revamp might need one final power move. And Cole Kmet’s name keeps popping up for good reason. While Ladd McConkey’s breakout and rookies like Harris and Oronde add promise, let’s be real: Herbert’s weaponry still feels one piece short. Mike Williams is past his prime, and Quentin Johnston remains a question mark. And the TE room – Tyler Conklin, Will Dissly, and the rookie Gadsden- lacks a true difference-maker.

Enter Kmet. The Bears’ $50M TE suddenly looks expendable after the Chicago Bears drafted Colston Loveland in the first round. As Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox noted, “He’s a more dynamic pass-catcher than either Conklin or Dissly—and far more proven than Gadsden.” Translation: He’s exactly what this offense needs.

Kmet’s 2023 career-high (719 yards) proves he’s a seam-stretching nightmare when utilized right. Even in Chicago’s chaotic 2024 offense—with a rookie QB and crowded skill positions—he flashed potential. Pair him with Herbert? That’s cheat code territory. The best part? Acquiring him wouldn’t break the bank. A Day 3 pick might get it done, especially if the Chargers toss in a veteran like Dissly to balance the books. Kmet’s locked in through 2027, giving Herbert a reliable safety blanket for years.

Another elite WR would be ideal. But Kmet fixes two problems: giving Herbert a red-zone threat and freeing up McConkey and Harris from constant double-teams. Imagine play-action with Kmet gashing LBs while McConkey works the sidelines. Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh has rebuilt this offense smartly so far. One more shrewd move, and the Chiefs might finally sweat their division rivals.