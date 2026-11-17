The Los Angeles Chargers remained winless across eight games and had the worst win-loss record in the league, which put them in prime position to pick the No. 1 overall rookie in the 2027 NFL Draft. But with the team finally seeing their first win of the season in Week 10, there is now another contender who might snag the top draft prospect over the Chargers: the Tennessee Titans.

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In his November 16 X post, former Chargers player Breiden Fehoko wrote that the team’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens may have effectively ruined the franchise’s chances of securing Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2027.

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“Charger fans say goodbye to Jeremiah Smith,” Fehoko wrote. “This team is about to win 3 straight and then lose the last 4. What a season.”

Fehoko’s comment was right in line with CBS Sports’ 2027 mock draft. While explaining the reasoning behind his projection, analyst Ryan Wilson pointed out that Smith is almost sure to be the No. 1 pick, regardless of which team is picking first overall. Across his three years at Ohio State, Smith played 39 games, recording 243 receptions for 3875 yards.

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Unfortunately, Wilson put the Titans, with their porous defense, depleted roster, and major mid-season personnel disruptions, in the top spot for getting the pick of the crop.

Despite both teams now having a 1-8 win-loss record each, the Titans are still faring worse than the Chargers. Even though the Titans’ offense improved in the last few weeks, their defense remains disastrously ineffective. Tennessee allowed a whopping 239 points across nine games, compared to Los Angeles, who allowed 219 points. In fact, over the past three games, the team has allowed 400+ yards, and has ranked second-last in the league with an average of 390.9yards and 25 touchdowns allowed.

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But while it suggests that the Chargers are doing better this season, it could spell trouble for the next. The team is in serious need of a good wide receiver for quarterback Justin Herbert, and acquiring Smith would help their offense significantly. So, although Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz believes the team will win if they keep persevering, perhaps throwing the season would have been in their best interests.

This is not the first time Fehoko has criticized the Chargers’ front office for their decisions. He questioned the leadership when they were in the middle of negotiating a trade that would send linebacker Daiyan Henley to Denver, stating that it was the leadership’s personnel decisions that led to the team going from a season with 11 wins and 8 losses to one where they have recorded just one win yet. He noted a distinct lack of alignment between players, which he attributed to poor coaching IQ.

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After the trade with the Broncos fell through, Fehoko claimed that Hortiz and the coaching staff had tried to pass off Henley to another team despite the player having a knee issue, giving the team “bad karma”.

Despite his criticism regarding the internal dysfunction within the Chargers organization, Fehoko has continued to praise quarterback Justin Herbert, and believes that the franchise is wasting his talent. He has also long criticized Hortiz, head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the Spanos family who own the Chargers, for failing to build a Super Bowl-worthy roster centered around Herbert.

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Now, with the possibility of drafting Jeremiah Smith slowly drifting out of reach, Fehoko predicted that the Chargers will likely celebrate about three more wins, running on the surge in confidence and momentum that their Week 10 victory has given them. However, he believes their fire will fizzle out again towards the end of the season, ending in a string of losses.