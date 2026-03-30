$76M Chargers Star Pushes NFL Players to Abandon Olympic Dream After Flag Football Embarrassment

Essentials Inside The Story Fanatics Flag Football Classic flipped expectations

Star power from names like Tom Brady and Joe Burrow were not enough to stop a surprising takeover

A safety delivered a blunt message after watching the embarrassment unfold

Last week, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic took place at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. People believed the star-studded teams would win the competition, as certified NFL stars like Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts took part in it. But it was Team USA’s specialized, lesser-known players who dominated current and former NFL icons. Following the embarrassing defeat, a Los Angeles Chargers star called out NFL players to leave the flag football game to the professional players. He wants them to forget their dream of representing the U.S.A. in the upcoming Summer Olympics.

“I say the next Olympics, give them boys this one ’cause I feel they’re more prepared, they’re more skilled,” said safety Derwin James Jr. to TMZ Sports while being at LAX. “I mean, you saw the formations they were running out there, it was crazy! Give the NFL players that’s kinda retired, already done playing, kind of on the backend, because I feel like a lot of those movements are a lot of risk on your joints, too.”

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The 2028 Summer Olympics will feature flag football for the first time. As a result, there’s a lot of expectation and buzz around it. Many NFL players, like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, dream of participating in the Olympics. But the FFC tournament completely changed the narrative. Even James Jr. is leaning in that direction, too. According to him, flag football requires a certain level of skill that differs from the NFL.

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Derwin James Jr., who had three interceptions and one forced fumble last season, was also supposed to participate in the FFC, but a minor injury in the offseason prevented it. But he was present during the event. Following it, he was not shy about saying what he truly believed.

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Team USA’s technical skill has impressed him. He believes they are better prepared than the current NFL stars and are more suited for the international stage. According to the $76.5 million safety, rapid movements and sudden changes of direction could put a lot of strain on the joints. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a hamstring pull in the game itself.

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It could potentially hamper an NFL player’s career. James Jr. also believes that players nearing the end of their careers or who have already retired might be a better option for the United States. He also warned the practice squad members to drop their Olympic dreams and focus on making it to the main roster. While the safety has some bold claims, the results during the FFC tournament speak in James Jr.’s favor.

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Team USA dismantled the other teams at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the flag football tournament. Although a non-contact game, it is quite similar to football, prompting NFL players and celebrities to participate in the tournament. Unfortunately, embarrassment is all they got on March 21. NFL players struggled with the speed, rules, and flagging, with defenders like former Luke Kuechly noting the unique, high-paced skill set of the Team USA men’s flag football team players.

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Despite going up 8-0 against Team USA, Brady‘s Founders FFC suffered a crushing defeat, 43-16. Team USA then went on to dismantle the Wildcats FFC. In the final, they once again faced the Wildcats. They scored on almost every play except a kneel-down at the end. The scoreboard read 24-14 in favor of Team USA. The NFL players and coaches were still in their learning phases. They had held only a handful of practice sessions before the tournament.

Their lack of mastery over the sport was evident, as they committed a high number of penalties. Quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette III and company proved that the NFL players are nowhere near them at flag football. While NFL players aim for a spot at the Olympics, Team USA’s performance highlighted that they won’t be leaving any spots for them. James Jr.’s statement, too, treads that path.

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Will the NFL players listen to the safety? Or will they still hold on to their Olympic gold medal dreams? It remains to be seen how things unfold.