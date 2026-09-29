“Showers Didn’t Even Work”: Ex-Chargers Player Reveals Shocking Facility Conditions After Calling Out Dean Spanos

When the Los Angeles Chargers made the move from San Diego to the City of Angels in 2017, they had to set up a temporary headquarters in Costa Mesa, California. The franchise leased a section of The Hive, a complex featuring three two-story office buildings totaling around 184,000 square feet. They operated out of the space for seven seasons until their state-of-the-art facility, The Bolt, was finally ready.

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During that transition period, former Chargers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko was a part of the team, and he revealed just how terrible those temporary setup conditions really were.

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“When I played for the Chargers, we stayed in a f——g office building in Costa Mesa. It was horrible. Some days the hot tub wasn’t even hot. It was lukewarm, and it was dirty, and some of the showers didn’t even work. There was mold on some showerheads. Like, this is the type of s–t like an NFL organization was living with,” said Fehoko on The Breiden Fehoko Show.

Fehoko opened up about the conditions the players were forced to deal with during his time with the franchise. Comparing the Chargers to the Steelers, the former NT explained that LA lacked proper weight training facilities, nutrition programs, and support for players’ families.

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In 2023, when the NFLPA launched its yearly report card, the Chargers ranked 30th in the league. The franchise received a D- grade for both its locker room and treatment of families. Its food service and nutrition program earned a failing F.

However, conditions have improved significantly since moving into their new facility. In the 2026 report card, they earned a C+ for family treatment, a B+ for their dining area and food service, and an A- for their locker room.

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Fehoko questioned how such conditions could exist within an NFL franchise in the first place. He also called out the Spanos family, the longtime owners of the Chargers. He believed that the family had years to build the franchise into something greater, only for time to be lost along the way.

Speaking from the perspective of someone who has been on the team, Fehoko urged Dean Spanos and the family to sell the team. He believes that the team also needs another Head coach instead of Jim Harbaugh.

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“Spanos family, I am begging you like as a former Chargers player who has played for the Chargers, who has poured his blood, sweat, and tears into the Chargers, please sell the team,” added Fehoko.

“If you really care about the Chargers, Spanos family, Dean Spanos, Mike Spanos, John Spanos, everybody that’s involved with the Spanos family, please sell this team. They need new ownership. They need new guidance. They need new front office members. They just need a totally new look.”

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Ultimately, Fehoko argued that the franchise fails to value its linemen and struggles to get the best out of quarterback Justin Herbert. For months, the former nose tackle has maintained that minor adjustments won’t work. In his eyes, the Chargers need nothing short of a complete organizational transformation.