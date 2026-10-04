“Someone Needs To Be Fired”: Ex-Chargers Player Demands Major Coaching Change from Jim Harbaugh’s Staff Amid Horror Start

26-14, 26-14, 24-16. Three devastating losses have left the Los Angeles Chargers winless after Week 3 of the 2026 regular season. The team has continued to lose game after game despite a near-complete overhaul of the coaching staff, and everyone is looking for someone to blame. One former Chargers star, Breiden Fehoko, has a solution.

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After a 3-0 start just last season, things have taken a 180-degree turn, and though Fehoko isn’t singling one person out, he knows what needs to be done.

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“After the chargers lose tomorrow I don’t care who but someone needs to be fired,” Fehoko wrote on X on October 4. “Whether it’s Mike McDaniel, Joe Hortiz, or Jim Harbaugh. Stop leading fans with false hope and start taking accountability.”

The Chargers have been struggling massively with their offense, especially at the interior offensive line, which has already seen several player injuries. Overall, the team seemed to be facing issues related to inconsistency in production, problems with alignment, and a surprising lack of perception. Meanwhile, the defense continues to be the star of the show, and perhaps the L.A. team’s only somewhat redeeming feature.

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Though the Chargers forced five turnovers in the last game against the Bills, they still lost the contest. Similarly on offense, quarterback Justin Herbert has been having a tough time with a tally of four interceptions in just three games. His worst interception rate has been 2.5% till now. This year, he is at 4.5% thus far. That certainly points to a problem all over the team, and not specific personel.

According to Fehoko, all the offseason personnel changes, overhaul of the interior line, and lofty dreams of a deep postseason run that the Chargers promised fans seem to be crumbling already.

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He pointed out how nothing had essentially changed, suggesting more fundamental problems in the team that the coaching staff had failed to identify and address.

One issue that Sports Illustrated analyst Brennan Isham also pointed to was a disconnect between the decisions of the front office and the needs of the team. As the team’s general manager, the onus of signing players who are a good fit for the Chargers falls on Joe Hortiz. But Hortiz appears to be failing at that with his signing decisions.

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Isham cited the Chargers’ decision to sign veteran guard Cole Strange in free agency as one instance of a costly error in Hortiz’s decision-making. Strange was familiar with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s coaching from their time together at Miami, where McDaniel was the Dolphins’ head coach, and it seemed to be a good way to address the team’s depth issues at right guard. However, he proved to be ineffective in the first three games.

He was given a 31.6 overall PFF grade and ranked 69th out of 70 qualified offensive guards in the league, while his blocking PFF grade led to him ranking 66th in the league. He also allowed seven pressures in pass protection and had already been flagged thrice for penalties.

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This isn’t the first time Fehoko has expressed his frustration regarding the Chargers coaches and front office. Most people expected the Chargers to win easily against the relatively weaker Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. But after LA lost to Arizona by a whopping 12-point margin, Fehoko immediately noted problems with roster management.

“Jim Harbaugh & Joe Hortiz are openly rotating guards every drive this game. That is the most roster malpractice b******* I’ve ever seen in my life,” Fehoko posted on X.

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Having played for the Chargers for three years, the former tackle insisted that he understood the true state of the organization. What’s more, he emphasized that they needed to “clean house”.

The scrutiny is slowly shifting towards head coach Jim Harbaugh. If the Chargers’ losing streak continues for much longer, his career could follow a trajectory that is similar to Bill Belichick’s exit from the league.