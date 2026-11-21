Monday night was supposed to be the night the Los Angeles Chargers finally exhaled. After enduring a disastrous 0-8 start, they pulled off a 23-20 upset against the Baltimore Ravens to salvage a shred of pride in a lost 2026 season. Yet as Jim Harbaugh celebrated seeing “the smiles back” in the locker room, his exiled veteran sat on the outside looking in, locked in a bitter cold war with the franchise that had promised him big things.

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In May 2024, Bud Dupree stood at a career crossroads, choosing between the Chargers and a reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had once formed half of the NFL’s most feared pass-rushing duo. He chose Hollywood, a decision that has now turned into a professional purgatory. Dupree has watched his role evaporate over three seasons, culminating in zero defensive snaps across Weeks 8 and 9 and a quiet trade deadline that left veterans stranded on a sinking roster. He decided he had enough.

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After Dupree publicly challenged reporters to hold executives accountable, Los Angeles responded by deactivating him against Baltimore and promptly shutting down his latest bid for an exit, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

This second rejection comes just days after Dupree spoke out in the locker room, expressing his frustration with the team’s losing streak and the front office’s refusal to make changes. At 0-8, many expected the Chargers to make moves before the trade deadline. But GM Joe Hortiz stood pat and made no trades.

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The team did agree to send starting linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos, but the deal fell through after Denver raised concerns about his knee during a medical review. Ahead of Week 10, Dupree made his thoughts clear, saying:

“Don’t ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them. Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull their cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody. Walk upstairs and ask them.”

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The result was banishment. Dupree was made a healthy scratch for the Ravens game, meaning the Chargers left him out of the lineup despite him being fit to play. Ironically, things then worked out in the team’s favor. On Friday, November 20, Dupree asked to be released, but the Chargers turned him down again, just as they had during the 2026 offseason.

Things did not always look this bleak in Los Angeles. Coming off a strong 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons, Dupree made an immediate impact in his first year with the Chargers in 2024. He appeared in all 17 games, recorded six sacks, and played a reliable role in the defensive rotation for an 11-6 playoff team. His performance earned him a one-year, $6 million extension in June 2025. Even after his numbers dropped to two sacks and 16 tackles in 16 games that season, he still started five games and remained part of the defensive rotation.

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By the time training camp rolled around in 2026, however, the 33-year-old realized his playing time was quickly disappearing. Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Akheem Mesidor were all ahead of him in the pass-rush rotation. Unwilling to spend his 12th NFL season stuck on the bench, Dupree quietly asked Hortiz to let him go before Week 1.

Why the Chargers refuse to let Dupree walk?

At first glance, keeping a 33-year-old healthy scratch on a 1-8 roster seems like pure stubbornness. But like almost every decision made in the NFL, this came down to two things: leverage and dollars.

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First, there’s the financial side of Dupree’s contract. The extension he signed in 2025 carries a $3.74 million salary cap hit and includes several performance bonuses. These include $15,000 for every game he is active and up to $800,000 in sack bonuses.

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By keeping him out of the lineup, the Chargers avoid paying those bonuses while making him see out his contract. Releasing him outright would also leave the team with $1.25 million in dead cap space.

Second, Jim Harbaugh takes discipline and locker-room control seriously. He has always run his teams with strict rules and clear authority. Releasing Dupree just days after he publicly called on reporters to question the front office would send the wrong message. The Chargers are already dealing with eight straight losses, or 11 if you include last season. Giving in to Dupree’s demands could encourage other unhappy players to take their complaints to the media.

Harbaugh did not seem too bothered with the whole Dupree fiasco after the Ravens game. It’s a little late to call it a turnaround, really, but the victory did well to lift the spirits. The head coach said:

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“Good to see the smiles back. There’s a lot of fight in this team, and we all see it. Glad it was rewarded tonight.”

Finally, GM Joe Hortiz sees Dupree as valuable backup insurance in a league where injuries are common. Younger pass rushers like Tuli Tuipulotu, Akheem Mesidor, and Caleb Murphy have taken over the snaps behind Khalil Mack. But one injury could quickly leave the Chargers short on depth. Rather than let an experienced player walk away for nothing, Los Angeles is happy to keep Dupree on the sidelines and hold on to him in case he is needed.

Dupree entered the league as a promising linebacker after the Steelers selected him 22nd overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2019, when he recorded 11.5 sacks, 68 tackles, and four forced fumbles. He also formed one of the league’s most dangerous pass-rushing duos alongside T.J. Watt.

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However, after an ACL injury in 2020, his career began to lose momentum. Now in the later stages of his career, Dupree understandably doesn’t want to spend his remaining years with a team that doesn’t see a place for him.

The Chargers now have another issue to deal with as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming off a win, Harbaugh wants his team to stay focused on the next game.

“One-week league, think about what we can do, what there is, what we have and the opportunity right in front of us is the end all be all,” Harbaugh said. “That’s everything to us.”

After his public comments, Dupree may find it even harder to get back on the field. But his message to the Chargers was clear. He wants out, even if the team has no intention of letting him go.