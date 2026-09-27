“Tank This Season, Trade Khalil Mack & Derwin James”: Ex-Chargers Player Erupts After Predicting the End of Justin Herbert in L.A

The Los Angeles Chargers stumbled to a 0-3 start to their 2026 NFL season with losses to the Arizona Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills. Their most recent 24-16 loss to the Bills prompted former Chargers NT Breiden Fehoko to bluntly demand that the front office pull the plug, trade away its defensive pillars, and finally bring an end to QB Justin Herbert’s tenure in L.A.

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“I’ve never been more confident in my life. For the best of both worlds, Justin Herbert and his time with the Chargers have come to an end. Tank this season, trade Khalil Mack & Derwin James to contenders, and blow this team up,” Breiden Fehoko explained on X.

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Fehoko urged dealing defensive standouts Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr. to contenders for draft picks. His frustration stems from the Chargers botching an early 7-0 lead against Josh Allen & company. Herbert completed 20 of his 34 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while getting sacked twice.

This loss only added fuel to the fire in a Chargers locker room already boiling over with frustration. Following defensive breakdowns in the Week 2 game against the AFC West divisional rivals, the Raiders, James bluntly assessed the struggles, stating,

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“We got to look each other in the eye, man, and just tell the truth and just get better. Because right now that s*** just looks trash… I’m angry, but being angry don’t fix anything.”

Breiden Fehoko entered the Los Angeles Chargers facility back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU, arriving in the exact same rookie class that saw Justin Herbert drafted 6th overall. Over the next three seasons, Fehoko had a front-row seat on the sideline and in the trenches.

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This feeling of brotherhood towards Justin Herbert was on full display as Breiden Fehoko doubled down in support for his former QB in a personal video clip that he posted on X following the Week 2 result.

“They don’t value their star quarterback. I hope he either retires and rides off to the sunset, or I hope he demands a trade and goes to another team. This organization is piss poor; it’s poverty, and they need to sell the f****** team. So bad,” Breiden Fehoko said in a video a week ago.

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Moreover, after their defeat against the Cardinals in the season opener, Fehoko said that as someone who has been in the Chargers organisation, he was “tired of the blame on Justin Herbert” and that it wasn’t his (Herbert’s) fault.

After the Week 2 result, Fehoko had also claimed that Justin Herbert was sick of the Chargers, and that Fehoko hopes that Herbert retires or gets traded to a contender. However, a trade remains highly improbable given the circumstances of Herbert’s 5-year, $262.5 million extension and massive dead-cap penalties.

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Contrary to Breiden Fehoko’s words, Herbert himself took personal accountability for the in-game execution.

“That’s not good enough, and we can’t expect to win games like that when we’re playing like that. If we’re not playing up to our standard, that’s on us to fix it,” Justin Herbert told the reporters after the Week 2 loss.