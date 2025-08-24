Terique Owens Turns Legendary Dad Terrell’s Vision Into Reality Against Chargers

Move over, Sanders family, the Owens family is in town. The 49ers‘ legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens has 156 touchdowns in his career, but he was more excited about the one in the 49ers’ preseason finale. The San Francisco 49ers’ game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers came with some great and not-so-great moments. The Niners may have had a few more injuries to deal with this preseason finale, but they came out with a big win. Other than the win, the team had a heartwarming and magical moment for Niners wide receiver Terique Owens, who fulfilled his father’s one wish.

Terique had his first-ever touchdown to help the 49ers take a brilliant 30-16 lead late in the fourth quarter. With just three minutes left on the clock, Owens had a 22-yard touchdown from quarterback Carter Bradley. Owens’ father had predicted it would happen. Terique revealed that his father had sent a video of his first TD to him before the game.

“Pretty cool. Terique Owens said his father, @terrellowens , sent him a video of his first TD before tonight’s game. “He said he was ready for my first one.” #49ers,” Vic Tafur reported on X. These are the moments that give the fans, as well as the players, that extra motivation even in the toughest times.

Owens’ father had put up monster numbers in San Francisco with 592 catches, 8,572 yards, and 81 touchdowns during his time from 1996 to 2003. Terique’s moment today would be a step in growing the Owens’ legacy. During the second preseason matchup against the Raiders, in the third quarter, wideout Owens pulled in a 17-yard pass from quarterback Mac Jones. It was his first catch of the preseason. Now in his second year with the team, the 49ers picked up Owens as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 draft. He spent last year on injured reserve before landing on the practice squad.

This year, the entire NFL is buzzing about the Sanders family. Be it Shedeur’s draft or Shilo’s joining the Bucs. Notably, there are a few other fathers and sons who have achieved greatness in the NFL. The most famous being the Manning family. Archie was the second overall selection in the 1971 NFL Draft from the University of Mississippi, chosen by the New Orleans Saints. Throughout his 14-year professional career, he earned two Pro Bowl selections. His sons, Peyton and Eli, have each captured two Super Bowl championships and were both first overall draft picks in their respective years. Peyton accumulated 14 Pro Bowl honors during his illustrious career, while Eli earned four such distinctions.

Then there is the Clay family. Clay Matthews Jr. established himself as one of the NFL’s premier linebackers during his 19-season career with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. His 1,561 career tackles rank third in league history. Both of his sons have followed his path as NFL linebackers. Clay Matthews III, a 10-year veteran, contributed to the Green Bay Packers‘ Super Bowl championship and one season with the Los Angeles Rams. Casey Matthews spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles following his 2011 draft selection, with his final NFL contract coming in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Then there is the Belichick family. Bill Belichick has served as head coach of the New England Patriots since 2000. His son Stephen Belichick began his coaching career as an assistant with the Patriots organization in 2012, subsequently advancing to safeties coach in 2016. Currently, the defensive coordinator of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The list goes on if you look into the history of families being part of our legendary game.

The Hall of Fame Owens’s son may not be in line to crack the 53-man roster, but he is a proud father today. Even so, that touchdown was a real progress from his first preseason. It also seemed like a promise by the player that he is determined to get better and give his best when an opportunity is given. This comes at a time when the 49ers are struggling with injuries.

Despite injury woes, the 49ers secured a big win

The 49ers wrapped up the preseason with a 30-23 win, improving to 2-1 in exhibition games. The game also came with a chance for players to make an impression before Tuesday’s roster deadline. During the game, the team struggled with injuries. Both quarterbacks, Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley, were dealing with minor injuries. Despite this, the team contributed greatly, combining for 174 passing yards and a touchdown each.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Linebacker Curtis Robinson showed his best, delivering with a fourth-quarter pick-six that swung the momentum in San Francisco’s favor. On the ground, Jeff Wilson Jr. was impressive with 41 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. The wide receivers’ room of the franchise was the worst hit. Juan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, and several more are dealing with injuries.

After the multiple injuries and the dominant win, the team must move ahead with the roster cuts. As the 53-man roster deadline approaches, new additions Skyy Moore and Brian Robinson Jr. might be considered locks, but several veterans and young players are fighting to make an impact on the roster. The team must make a decision quickly.