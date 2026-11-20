Justin Herbert’s struggles with turnovers had already become a problem for the Los Angeles Chargers as they headed into their Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw 11 interceptions in the first nine games and needed to find a way to protect the football without limiting his ability to make plays. But Herbert looked different against the Ravens, avoiding interceptions in a change that caught the attention of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

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Chargers reporter Alex Insdorf shared on X what McDaniel said about Herbert going without an interception against Baltimore.

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“I think he has supreme ownership of what we’re doing,” McDaniel said. “I see him playing football a little more with regard to, ‘Alright, this doesn’t feel right. I’m going to escape the pocket.’ Risk assessment was much better.”

Herbert not only avoided interceptions but also used his legs instead of forcing throws. His decision-making under intense pressure has also improved. McDaniel’s comments pointed to the change. Instead of forcing difficult throws when the protection broke down, the quarterback was finding alternative ways to keep the offense moving.

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Herbert has had trouble holding on to the ball, so cutting down on mistakes may be worth as much to him as piling up yards through the air. In the Chargers’ 23-20 win over the Ravens, he went 12 for 18 for 129 yards, with no touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“The game of playing quarterback is so much a mental state of being, where you have to derive your self-confidence by what you do, not necessarily the results,” McDaniel said, according to The Athletic. “Because you can’t determine if you have appropriate protection or if someone’s going to win on the route or if they’re going to catch it even when they’re open.”

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Herbert also made an impact on the ground, rushing seven times for 51 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown. The Chargers finished with 160 rushing yards, a season high. That balance kept Herbert from having to move the offense through the air alone.

Omarion Hampton also played a big role in that adjustment. The running back recorded 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, which gave Los Angeles a reliable player in the backfield. His production helped the team control the line of scrimmage and outrun Baltimore, which finished with 16 rushing yards.

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Meanwhile, wide receiver Tre’ Harris recorded five receptions for 86 yards, which gave Herbert an effective target when the passing game needed to move. The Chargers needed this victory. Herbert’s performance was not just about his rushing touchdown but also about avoiding costly turnovers.

He took only two sacks and completed a crucial late pass to Charlie Kolar that helped the Chargers run down the clock. The Chargers and Herbert still have a lot to work on. The offense struggled throughout the opening weeks, and this was Los Angeles’s first win of the season.

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McDaniel made clear that Herbert now knows when to trust the play and when to move away from it. If he continues this way, the Chargers could build around him for the rest of the season.