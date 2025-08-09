Tre Harris Adds salt To Jim Harbaugh’s Woes as Chargers HC confirms plans after Rashawn Slater’s Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers’ preseason is turning into a nightmare, as a string of injuries continues to pile on. Najee Harris is sidelined with an eye injury, Jordan Petaia is on injured reserve, and Ladd McConkey remains a question mark, leaving the team with little clarity on his status. Amidst the chaos, head coach Jim Harbaugh is doing everything he can to keep the team grounded, but with so many key players out, the Chargers need their active roster to step up in a big way. Yet, one of their star wide receivers has raised concern during training, leaving many wondering about his readiness.

While rookies like KeAndre Lambert-Smith are making waves, with his standout performance in the Hall of Fame game win over the Detroit Lions, others are struggling to keep pace. Lambert-Smith’s consistency has made him a player to watch, proving he’s ready for the spotlight. But not all rookies have been able to match that level of play. Tre Harris, another highly anticipated rookie, has struggled to live up to the hype, adding even more questions to the Chargers’ already troubled training camp. As the season looms, Harbaugh’s ability to weather the storm will be tested in ways he never expected.

The second-round rookie Harris has been riding a real roller coaster at training camp, and Friday’s session was no exception. The wideout let two passes slip away, one ending up gift-wrapped for rookie defensive back RJ Mickens, and the other easily his worst drop of camp, a deep ball from Justin Herbert.

It might be too soon to judge Harris just yet. Over time, he has shown brilliance in the game. Later in practice, he went up and made a contested touchdown catch over cornerback Eric Rogers. “Herbert faked a handoff before throwing on time and on target to Harris. The ball went off Harris’ hands. Later, in a red zone period, Harris came open on a wheel to the back left corner of the end zone. Herbert threw another perfect ball. Harris could not make the catch,” Daniel Popper of The Athletic said. However, Harris isn’t giving up and has continued to show his efforts.

That’s been the story of his camp. At the moment, Harris will need to bounce back to his best game. The Chargers have another issue.

How does Jim Harbaugh replace Rashawn Slater?

The Chargers have decided to replace Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater with another player. Slater tore his patellar tendon in Thursday’s practice, ending his year before it began. As Harbaugh explained, rookie Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft, will slide to left tackle to protect quarterback Herbert.

Trey Pipkins, who started 15 games at right guard last season, will move back to his previous position of right tackle. The rest of the starting line is expected to be Zion Johnson at left guard, Brad Bozeman at center, and Mekhi Becton at right guard.

Alt played his entire rookie season on the right side. However, he might not have trouble adjusting to different positions thanks to his experience as a left tackle in his college days. At Notre Dame, he made 32 of his 33 career starts, earning first-team All-American honors in 2022 and becoming a unanimous All-American in 2023. On the other end, Pipkins also brings versatility to the table. He has 56 career starts across multiple positions on the Chargers’ offensive line.

“I know my team. I know they’re gonna step up. I don’t go with the cliché. It would be embarrassing to tell them ‘next man up’ or that we all have to step up for [each other] even more when you have a great player that is lost for the season. I wouldn’t embarrass them with telling them that because I know they’re gonna do it,” Harbaugh said. With Alt and Pipkins, the Chargers might not have trouble weathering this early storm.