Jim Harbaugh Announces Chargers’ QB Decision After Justin Herbert Surgery Update

The Los Angeles Chargers are now on an 8-4 record after a gritty win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But the biggest headline was Justin Herbert’s injury. And now, Jim Harbaugh finally opened up about where the quarterback room stands with their star gone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh plans to give Trey Lance first-team reps in goal-line situations this week. So the move is not random. Instead, it is Harbaugh’s way of keeping Lance ready if the Chargers need him when they face the Eagles.

However, Lance has barely seen the field this season. He has appeared in only three games and has posted a passer rating of 75.8 with 90 passing yards. And on the other side, Justin Herbert has been the heartbeat of this offense. Before the injury, he held a passer rating of 94.9 with 2,842 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 12 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, there is no debate about who leads Bolt Nation when healthy. The concern now is how long the leadership stays on pause. However, on Monday, Harbaugh was asked about how Lance fared in Week 13. And his reaction was surprisingly upbeat.

“Calm, cool, collected. Came in and held down the fort. Really did a good job coming off of our own goal line. I thought he did really good moving us down the field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In practice, Herbert did not take a single snap under center after breaking a bone in his left hand. Both Harbaugh and Herbert have already admitted that it is unclear whether he will miss time going forward. However, there are some updates on Herbert’s surgery.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT