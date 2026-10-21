“Watching Them Right Now Is Really Tough”: Ex-Chargers Player Questions Justin Herbert’s Commitment & Calls Jim Harbaugh Uninspiring in 0–6 Start

Six games in, the Chargers are still searching for their first win, and Jim Harbaugh’s reputation as a culture-builder is taking a hit. They will have fingers pointed at them, and former Charger Isaac Rochell is pointing one at quarterback Justin Herbert.

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Rochell recounted his experience of playing with former QB Phillip Rivers in a TikTok video. Per his account, Rivers established a system in which players were expected to be a little physical during practice. Rochell, in his rookie season, was in a joint practice with the Rams one day, and eased up on the physicality a little as a message to the opponent.

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Rivers, however, came charging down at him all the way from the other end of the field. He asked Rochelle to “thud them up.” According to the former defensive end, that intensity is what is missing in Herbert.

“[Rivers] wasn’t encouraging me, this wasn’t a fun moment,” Rochell said. “He was legitimately frustrated that I was not taking this practice seriously. That elevates a whole team. … That’s what I think the Chargers are missing. And I’m not saying it’s all on Herbert. I’m not saying it’s all his fault, or Herbert’s not a good player or Herbert’s not a good personality. But I’m not seeing that on the sideline.”

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To make his case, Rochell looked at Pittsburgh and Kansas City. He noted how T.J. Watt was speaking to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (out of pure frustration), and how Aaron Rodgers continues to push teammates. There are plenty of stories about players feeling intimidated by Rodgers because of his seniority and demands from the team.

“That’s what the Chargers are missing,” he added. “They’re uninspired right now. I also don’t see Harbaugh, one of the inspiring coaches in the NFL. I don’t see him doing this. I don’t see him on the sideline or in press giving a Tim Tebow-type speech where he’s like, hey, we’re going to be the best team moving forward.”

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Simply put, Justin Herbert looks nothing like the QB fans know he can be. Rochell did not address Herbert’s flaws when he is playing; that is another story altogether. But the issue is the lack of identity in this offense. The former DE is challenging Herbert’s hold over the offense.

The Chargers did show some spark vs. the Buffalo Bills, when the offense capitalized on the two turnovers forced. But that was perhaps the only time we saw the LA offense come alive. This is not the Herbert who took the Chargers to the playoffs in 2024 and 2025, even making the Pro Bowl last year.

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Of course, Herbert is not the only one at fault. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is also to blame here. This is easily the weakest offense in the entire league right now, despite having a productive QB in Herbert. But he leads the NFL in turnover-worthy play rate (6.7%), per PFF.

A below-productive offensive line has forced Herbert to work overtime, who has been sacked 21 times already this season.

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There are answers that the Chargers need to have for these facts now.

“We’re in a position of needing to look forward and evaluate every part of what we’re doing,” Harbaugh said after the loss to the Chiefs. “The job I’m doing, the job the coaches are doing, the way we’re playing, the way we’re executing on offense. I mean, all those things we need to evaluate.”

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Herbert’s day against the Chiefs said a lot. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 204 yards and threw a baffling interception. He also led the rushing attack with 26 yards.

All of this has even led to trade suggestions for the veteran QB. Justin Herbert is clearly beyond capable of bringing the Chargers a lot of success, but something has got to give here.

Rochell’s critique stings, but it raises a bigger question about whether this team has the fire to dig itself out. At 0-6, they need answers fast.