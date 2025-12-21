What is KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Chargers WR’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Essentials Inside The Story KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s breakthrough moment with the Chargers adds to a rapidly evolving rookie season.

The Los Angeles Chargers achieved the impossible on Sunday. They not only defeated the Kansas City Chiefs but also ended their decade-long dominance. The score was 16-14 in the Chargers’ favor, with wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith scoring one of the two touchdowns for them. Surprisingly, it was his first-ever NFL touchdown after getting drafted during the 2025 NFL Draft (5th round, 158th overall pick). He received a multi-million dollar contract, increasing his career earnings significantly.

What is KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s net worth?

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has just begun his professional career. So, there are no credible sources that claim to know his net worth. Hopefully, a few years down the line, everyone will have an estimate of his net worth. His agents are Adie von Gontard and Rodney Chance from Young Money APAA Sports. They look after his financial affairs.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s contract breakdown

According to Spotrac, KeAndre Lambert-Smith received a four-year contract valued at $4,608,004. The contract also has a $408,004 signing bonus, which will be prorated over four years, and $408,004 guaranteed. Based on his contract, he will receive $1,152,001 annually. The WR’s contract expires after the 2028 season.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s salary breakdown

Even though KeAndre Lambert-Smith is in his rookie year, he earns a base salary of $840,000 in 2025. Besides the base salary, he also received a workout bonus of $4,508. Here is the breakdown of his salary.

Team Year Salary Bonus Los Angeles Chargers 2025 $840,000 $106,509 (workout bonus) Los Angeles Chargers 2026 $1,005,000 $102,001 (prorated signing bonus) Los Angeles Chargers 2027 $1,120,000 $102,001 (prorated signing bonus) Los Angeles Chargers 2028 $1,235,000 $102,001 (prorated signing bonus) Total $4,200,000 $412,512 (prorated signing bonus total)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s career earnings

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s total cash earnings for 2025 stand at $1,248,004, including his $840,000 base salary, $408,004 signing bonus, and $4,508 workout bonus. As of December 2025, his cap hit is $946,509. The wide receiver is on the verge of crossing the million-dollar mark in actual cash earnings. Luckily, it won’t take much time for it to happen because his base salary will exceed a million dollars, adding to his career earnings.

A look back on KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s college and professional career

KeAndre Lambert-Smith attended Penn State from 2020 to 2023. He made 15 passes for 138 yards during his true freshman season. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic led to it being counted against his eligibility. As a redshirt sophomore, he caught 34 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns. During the 2023 Rose Bowl, he caught three passes for 124 yards and one touchdown and set a Rose Bowl record with an 88-yard reception. The four-star recruit’s last season saw him catch 24 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed two pass attempts for 73 yards and one touchdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers)

After a successful college career at Penn State, he transferred to Auburn for his senior year. There, KeAndre Lambert-Smith made 50 catches for 981 yards and 8 TD. He earned a spot on the second team All-SEC.

Following his senior year at Auburn, Lambert-Smith entered the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chargers drafted him, and he has made 2 receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown as of Week 15.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s brand endorsements

KeAndre Lambert-Smith does not have any professional brand endorsement deals. However, he did have multiple NIL deals, such as with Accelerator Active Energy, Pepsi, EA Sports, Weis Markets, Happy Valley United, and Success with Honor.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has made a fortune with his rookie contract. As he gains experience, other franchises may approach him with trade offers. It is still too early to predict what his career graph will look like. However, if his rookie year is taken into consideration, he might go on to become one of the wealthiest WRs in the game. Also, brands will approach him, and he will earn a significant amount from those deals, too. Ultimately, his performance on the field will determine his future earning potential.