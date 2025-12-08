What Is Keenan Allen’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Chargers WR’s Family Roots and Background

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is enjoying a fruitful season with the Los Angeles Chargers. As the starting WR for the Chargers, he has 60 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns in the 2025 season. While he has been on a roll on the field, people are curious to know more about Allen’s life beyond that.

In this article, we will explore more about the 33-year-old football player’s ethnicity, religion, and nationality.

Where is Keenan Allen from?

Keenan Allen was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. The WR was born in 1992 and has been a resident of North Carolina for most of his years. He attended Grimsley Senior High School and Northern Guilford High School in North Carolina. Later, he joined the University of Alabama briefly before committing to the University of California, Berkeley as a wide receiver. Since being drafted in 2013, he has been a permanent resident of Los Angeles. He moved briefly to Chicago after getting traded to the Bears in 2024, but returned to LA in 2025.

What is Keenan Allen’s ethnicity?

Keenan Allen is from the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. He belongs to the Indian-Native American community and is among a handful of football players in the NFL from this community. To honor their legacy, Allen even tattooed his tribe’s name on his arm. Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery considers Keenan Allen as a role model.

“Our Lumbee people are very talented, and we are very proud of Keenan Allen and his career in the NFL,” said John L. Lowery. “I look forward to watching him play this season and know that he is also inspiring our young people to pursue their dreams.”

His parents, Dorie Maynard Lang and Keith Allen, are American citizens and lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, before getting divorced.

What is Keenan Allen’s religion?

Keenan Allen’s religion has not been publicly disclosed. Mostly, information about his NFL career or his family has been revealed, but not his religious faith.

Whether or not he ever discusses his faith, Keenan Alexander Allen has been the pride of the Native-American community, alongside Kansas City long snapper James Winchester, offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett, and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. He has constantly performed at the top level for years. With some promising years still left in his career, he is sure to continue entertaining his fans.