What Is Oronde Gadsden’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL TE

Following his legendary father’s legacy, Oronde Gadsden II is a rising star in the NFL. He was the fifth round, 165th pick of the 2025 NFL draft, with the Los Angeles Chargers adding him to the active roster. The young tight end’s long arms, versatility, blocking ability, and sheer athleticism set him apart. Take a look at his net worth, salary, and more.

Oronde Gadsden’s Net Worth

Oronde Gadsden’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.2 million. It’s a calculated figure from his Los Angeles Chargers’ rookie year income, which includes his base salary and the bonus he received after clinching a playoff berth this season. However, his exact net worth isn’t publicly available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the rookie base salary of $840,000, the tight end is getting guaranteed money and a signing bonus, which has contributed to the net worth. At 22, his projected net worth is believed to be over a million, and it’s only going to rise as he builds his NFL career step by step.

Oronde Gadsden’s Contract Breakdown

Oronde Gadsden signed the Los Angeles Chargers contract on May 9, 2025. The four-year deal would keep him at the Bolts till the end of the 2028 season. Accounting for a total of $4,574,036, his average yearly salary amounts to $1,143,509. His signing bonus is $374,036, which is divided equally into four parts throughout his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Nov 16, 2025 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II 86 runs for yards after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium, Florida, USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMorganxTenczax MT1_4236

The first year of his contract has a dead cap of $378,544, which wouldn’t be applicable because he is staying at the Chargers following an astounding rookie year. He is now a key weapon of the Bolts’ offense. In the last year of his contract, his dead cap will be $93,509.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Oronde Gadsden’s salary?

For the rookie season, his base salary is $840,000, while the signing bonus proration is $93,509. Additionally, he is getting $4,508 as a workout bonus, taking the cap hit to $938,017.

In 2026, his base salary will be 1,005,000 with the same signing bonus.

Alongside the cap hit, he is projected to see a slight increase in the base salary at $1,120,000. However, Gadsden’s biggest paycheck is set to be in 2028 with a base salary of $1,235,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary Bonuses Los Angeles Chargers 2025 $840,000 $93,509+$4,508

Oronde’s Career Earnings

Although only 22, the Chargers tight end is already a millionaire, earning approximately $1,218,544 throughout his college and NFL careers. His rookie NFL deal has elevated his total career earnings this season, with a cap hit of $938,017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his impressive form in the NFL, the rookie could be a long-term contributor to the Chargers’ offense. After the end of his current deal, his total career earnings are expected to climb to over $4.5 million.

A Look at Oronde Gadsden’s College and Professional Career

The tight end represented Syracuse University at the collegiate level, spending four years there. From 2021 to 2024, at Syracuse Orange, he became one of their most productive players. Although he started his college football career as a wide receiver just like his Super Bowl-winning father, he transitioned to a tight end in 2022. Playing 36 college games, Gadsden completed 1994 yards, 143 receptions, and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, he received First-Team All-ACC honors a couple of times.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, his performance told a different story. His Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts showed his mettle. Completing 164 yards, recording 7 catches, and scoring 1 touchdown, he became the NFL rookie of the week. The 22-year-old has already played 15 games for the Chargers. With 49 receptions, 664 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns, the tight end’s performance has been head and shoulders above the majority of the rookies this season.

Oronde Gadsden’s Brand Endorsements

He has a couple of brand deals under his name. Even before embarking on an NFL career, he had secured brand deals with CeraVe Skincare and Apex Entertainment, as both brands were seeking prominent college athletes rather than established big names.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to it, Oronde Gadsden has an association with Syracuse Nil Store, where his merchandise is sold, and he makes a small commission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syracuse NIL Store (@syracuse.nil.store) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Brand Name Date CeraVe Skincare 2/20/23 Apex Entertainment 8/07/24

ADVERTISEMENT

Oronde Gadsden has clearly made a significant impact in his first NFL season.