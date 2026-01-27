What Is Teair Tart’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Chargers DT’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Defensive tackle Teair Tart has recently received some major news. The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to offer him a three-year contract extension worth up to $37.5 million. With that, the curiosity around the players’ new worth has taken the spotlight. Here’s a look at the Chargers DT’s net worth, contract details, and how his earnings have stacked up so far.

Teair Tart boasts a net worth of $12.97 million as of 2025, per

Sportrac. His career earnings are likely to increase this offseason when he will lock in a three-year contract extension with the Chargers. The deal will bring him $20 million in guaranteed amounts. On Monday, Tart shared his excitement about the deal on social media, posting “Bolt Up!”