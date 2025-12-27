What Is Trey Lance’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL QB

Essentials Inside The Story Trey Lance's career tells a story where massive early money arrived fast, but consistent on-field opportunity never quite followed

A short-term 2025 deal gives Lance another chance to stay relevant in the league

Financially set before 26, Lance now faces the harder question: can his football story still catch up to his draft hype?

Trey Lance is an NFL quarterback who entered the league with high expectations after a strong college career. He was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has since played for multiple teams. As of 2025, Lance is still working to find long-term stability in the league. His NFL journey is a paradox of immense financial success and unfulfilled on-field potential.

What is Trey Lance’s net worth?

Trey Lance’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $34 million. This money mostly comes from his NFL contracts, especially his rookie deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Even though his on-field role has been limited because of injuries and depth-chart changes, his draft position helped him earn a large amount early in his career.

Most of Trey Lance’s net worth is contract money, not endorsements. He has not signed many big brand deals compared to star quarterbacks. Still, earning over $34 million in career earnings by age 25 puts him in a strong financial position. If he stays in the league longer, his net worth could still grow.

Trey Lance’s contract breakdown

Trey Lance signed a 1-year, $2 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025. The deal includes a $330,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million in guaranteed money. This contract gives him another chance to stay in the NFL and compete as a backup quarterback.

His rookie contract was much bigger. In 2021, Lance signed a four-year deal worth $34.1 million with the 49ers after being drafted third overall. That deal was fully guaranteed, which helped him secure most of his current wealth early in his career. The 2025 Chargers contract is short-term and mainly focused on opportunity, not long-term money.

What is Trey Lance’s salary?

In 2025, Trey Lance will earn around $2 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. His base salary is $1.5 million, along with bonuses that push his total cash close to that number. His cap hit for the Chargers is just over $2 million, which is reasonable for a backup quarterback.

Below is a simple salary breakdown:

Team Year Salary Active and Workout Bonus L.A. Chargers 2025 $1,500,000 $98,820

The total bonuses include a signing bonus, a workout bonus, and performance incentives. Some bonuses depend on playing time and team success. If Lance gets snaps and the team wins games, he can earn extra money. If not, his earnings will stay close to the base amount.

Trey Lance’s career earnings

As of 2025, Trey Lance has earned about $36.1 million in total career earnings. Most of this money came from his rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers. That deal alone paid him over $34 million across four seasons, even though he did not play much.

He also earned money with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and 2024 before becoming a free agent. His 2025 Chargers deal adds another $2 million to his total. For a quarterback who has started only a few NFL games, his total earnings are still very high because of his draft position.

A look at Trey Lance’s college and professional career

Trey Lance played college football at North Dakota State, where he became one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He helped the team win two FCS championships and was named FCS Championship Game MVP. His strong arm, size, and athletic ability made him stand out. Because of his college success, the 49ers selected him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Expectations were very high, but injuries slowed his progress. He broke his ankle early in the 2022 season, which changed his career path.

Imago Trey Lance during his time at NDSU in 2019 (Image Source: Instagram)

Lance started only four games in two seasons with the 49ers. After losing the backup role to Brock Purdy, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. His time in Dallas was limited, and he mostly served as a third-string quarterback. In 2025, Lance signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. He is not the starting quarterback, but this move gives him another chance to stay in the NFL and work on his career.

Trey Lance’s brand endorsements

Lance has worked with several brands since he got drafted in 2021. So far, the NFL QB has been linked to seven different brands across about 20 product categories. His endorsements cover areas like electronics, food, personal care, retail, and consumer products.

Some of the popular brands Trey Lance has endorsed include Bose, which makes speakers and headphones; Cantu Beauty, a well-known haircare brand; and Chipotle, a major food and restaurant chain. These deals show that brands still see value in Lance’s image, even though his NFL role has been limited.

He has also partnered with Sleep Number, a company known for smart beds and sleep technology. Sleep Number Corporation is an American manufacturer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Trey Lance has often posted about the brand on Instagram, talking about the importance of good sleep and recovery for athletes.

Imago Trey Lance in a brand collab with Sleep Number (Image Source: Instagram)

His endorsement work also stretches into areas such as electronics and communication products, health and beauty items, and everyday consumer goods. Trey Lance shares endorsement space with other well-known celebrities like Julio Jones, Skai Jackson, and Gordon Hayward, who have also promoted some of the same brands. While endorsements are not the biggest part of his income, they still add value to his overall brand and public presence.

Trey Lance’s house and cars

Trey Lance previously owned a luxury home in Morgan Hill, California, which he bought in 2022 for around $2.95 million. The house had five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a putting green, and a three-car garage. After leaving the San Francisco 49ers, Lance decided to sell the property. He later sold the home for about $2.7 million, taking a small loss.

As of 2025, there are no confirmed public reports of Trey Lance owning any other homes or luxury real estate. He has kept his current living situation private and away from the spotlight.

When it comes to cars, Trey Lance currently owns a Chevrolet Malibu. While it is a simple and practical car, Lance has shared that he has a strong interest in supercars and dreams of building a large collection in the future. However, there is no verified public information showing that he owns any supercars or high-end vehicles at this time.

Imago Trey Lance with his car, a Chevrolet Malibu (Image Source: Instagram)

Trey Lance’s NFL journey has had ups and downs, but his financial position remains strong. With over $36 million in career earnings, a new contract in 2025, and steady brand interest, he is still in a good place. If he gets more chances on the field, his career can still move forward.