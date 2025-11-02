Who are Daiyan Henley’s siblings? All about Late Brother & Rapper Jabari Henley, Sister Cherysh

The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley is having a great year, probably his best. However, the journey wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his family. Unfortunately, he lost one of his very close family members today. His brother Jabari Henley, popularly known as rapper Baby Uiie. Here’s what happened.

Who are Daiyan Henley’s siblings Michael, Jabari and Cherysh?

He grew up with three siblings, Michael, Jabari, and Cherysh Henley. Their parents are Eugene ‘Big U’ Henley and Stacey Henley. The family is from Los Angeles and has faced many ups and downs together. Eugene once spent time in prison but later turned his life around and began helping young people in his community.

Michael Henley is the oldest brother. He grew up during the years when their father was in prison. Without their dad around, Michael and Jabari had a tough childhood. Their father later said that both boys made mistakes because they didn’t have his guidance. Michael now lives a private life and stays away from the spotlight. Not much is known about his work or where he lives, but he stays close to his family and supports his younger brother Daiyan’s football career.

Jabari Henley, also known as Baby Uiie, was a rapper from Los Angeles. He became known for his song “Hood,” which he made with HoodRich Pablo Juan and Kenny Beats. Jabari was active in the local hip-hop scene and was known for his energy and ambition.

The youngest in the family is Cherysh Henley. She was born after her father came out of prison, during a time when the family was trying to rebuild. Her dad had started mentoring kids and coaching football teams to make a positive change. Cherysh grew up in a more stable home and has always been close to her brother Daiyan. She lives a quiet and private life, and not much is known about her studies or job. But she stands by her brother Daiyan and supports him throughout his football journey.

What happened to Daiyan Henley’s brother Jabari Henley?

Jabari was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on November 2, 2025, near Figueroa and 69th Streets. He was 34 years old. According to police reports, the incident happened around 11 p.m. near South Figueroa and 69th Streets. He was reportedly shot after leaving a smoke shop and was declared dead at the scene.

His death shocked his family and friends, and many people shared their sadness online. Daiyan and his parents have stayed quiet, mourning him in private.

What ethnicity are Daiyan Henley and his siblings?

Daiyan Henley and his siblings are people of color. However, there’s not much information about their ethnicity.

Inside Daiyan Henley’s Relationship with His Siblings

Daiyan Henley is very close to his brothers and sister. Michael, the oldest, has always protected and guided the family. Jabari was very close to Daiyan. They shared a strong bond, and Jabari’s death in 2025 was very hard for him. Cherysh, the youngest, looks up to Daiyan and supports him in everything he does.

Even after many struggles, the Henley siblings stay united by love, care, and respect for each other. Their bond keeps their family strong.