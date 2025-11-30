Why Don’t the Los Angeles Chargers Have a Cheerleading Squad? Here’s Everything We Know

For three decades, the Charger Girls were a staple of game days, but in 2021, the music stopped. Let’s dive a little deeper to see the reason why the Chargers no longer have a cheerleading team.

Evolution of the Los Angeles Chargers cheerleaders

The Charger Girls, founded in 1990, became more than just a dance team. They were a franchise institution managed by the prominent e2k Event and Entertainment group, even releasing popular annual swimsuit calendars. Popular television personality Charisma Carpenter was also a Chargers Girl before pursuing a career in television in 1991.

Interestingly, there was also another squad called the Junior Chargers, tasked with raising a minimum of $175 as sponsor funds. These funds were donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Chargers Community Foundation.

The Los Angeles Chargers disbanded the Charger Girls

The Los Angeles Chargers have been without the Charger Girls since 2021. They were disbanded due to financial reasons after serving for three decades. While the reasons behind their disbandment have not been stated, it is likely due to cost-cutting measures as the team relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles. The franchise had to pay a hefty sum of $645 million to the NFL as a relocation fee. The reason behind the relocation was that they were unable to find a suitable stadium in San Diego.

Are the Chargers planning to bring cheerleaders back?

There is no active news regarding the return of the Charger Girls. On average, a cheerleader makes about $22.5k per year, and bringing a squad of 28 cheerleaders will cost about $630k a year. Moreover, the e2k Event and Entertainment is a large organization responsible for managing the dance teams of the 49ers, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Clippers. So, it is up to the owner of the LA Chargers, Dean Spanos, whether he wants to bring back the Charger Girls or if they can afford them at this point.

The LA Chargers are without a cheerleading team. But they won’t feel left out as the Packers, Steelers, Bills, Giants, Jets, Browns, and Bears are all sailing on the same boat. But hopefully, once they are financially stable, the Chargers fans will get to see the Charger Girls once again.