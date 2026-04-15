“You’re Washed”: Chargers Star Reveals How Those Two Words Fueled His NFL Comeback

Essentials Inside The Story Criticism from close peers, including Kyle Hamilton, didn't stop this NFL star

A near-Super Bowl moment reignited something that coaching and scouting couldn't replace

For this player, a bigger internal tug-of-war lies between life in the front office and unfinished business on the field

It was a punch in the gut for Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson when his close ones were criticising him for his thoughts. The safety retired from the NFL out of his love for coaching. But when a certain game in 2023 made him question his choice, he could not help but desire to enter a football game as a player again. Several people spoke against it, but he paid no attention to them. Instead, he got motivated by their harsh words, which ultimately fueled his comeback.

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“Super Bowl. We lost it. And I was like, “Oh my God.” I couldn’t get rid of that feeling of being back out there,” said Tony Jefferson on Bolt Beat podcast, via Alex Insdorf on X. “And I was like, I don’t know. Should I do this? Should I not? I leaned on some of my boys. Most of them, pretty much most of them were like, bro, you’re washed. Stop. Don’t even like to come back, bro. Like your career is done, bro. Like leave it alone.”

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When the Baltimore Ravens lost the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, Jefferson was a scouting intern for the Ravens. It had been only a year since he hung up his cleats, having last played for the New York Giants. But he could not get himself out of the thrill that he felt on the football field. He was in a dilemma whether to unretire or stay a part of the scouting team.

When things were looking lost for him, he found motivation from his close ones, particularly safety Kyle Hamilton. Everyone told him to stay retired. According to them, he was “washed” and would be better off outside the field. They advised him to stay with the scouting team and forget about his football career. Surprisingly, that proved to be the motivation that the safety needed to step back into the NFL.

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“And I was like, hearing that stuff just made me fired up even more, and these are like my close boys,” said Tony Jefferson. “These are my boys, like Kyle Hamilton was telling me, the same thing. He’s like bro hang it up like they’re all like bro chill I’m like, “All right.” Bro, like, ” You’re making me like actually want to get back out there.” So yeah, that all that just fed. I just ate all that up and then I just started.”

Having gotten the spark he needed, he decided it was time to return to being a safety. As a scouting intern, the last thing he did was to go to the Senior Bowl in 2024. The game took place at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. After that, he left the Ravens’ scouting team and began training. Despite people going on about it being a big mistake, he prepared for a return.

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Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers signed him out of free agency in 2024. On December 8, he recorded the game-winning interception against the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, he recorded 4 interceptions and 7 pass deflections, with both of them being career bests for him. Following the season, the Chargers re-signed him on a one-year deal, valued at $2 million. While he did return to the gridiron, he had to leave a job he absolutely liked doing.

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Tony Jefferson loved being a scout

Tony Jefferson went undrafted in the 2013 draft, and the Arizona Cardinals later signed him. From there, he played for the Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Giants before retiring in 2023. His decision to retire at 31 came from his love for coaching. It is one reason he pursued a scouting role for the Ravens.

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“Scouting is something I really like doing. I see myself scouting even when I’m coaching my son’s [youth] team,” said Tony Jefferson on the Studio 44 podcast with Marlon Humphrey.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers OTA May 27, 2025 El Segundo, CA, USA Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during organized team activities at The Bolt. El Segundo The Bolt CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250527_jhp_al2_0089

Jefferson did what he liked. He was part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, created by the NFL in 2015. The safety also learned personnel evaluation from a front-office perspective under the director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. During his visit to the Senior Bowl, he also evaluated draft prospects. One such player was Max Melton, whom the Ravens later drafted. Besides scouting, he also expressed his desire to be a general manager someday.

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“I would always love to become a GM, but I know how hard it is to get in that position and I know it takes a lot of hard work, too,” said Jefferson.

Becoming a GM? That’s a long way. But at least Jefferson has experience with the front office. As of now, he is busy preparing for the 13th season of his career. It has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for him as he aims to win and reach the Super Bowl, from which he was only one game away in 2023.