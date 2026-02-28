Charissa Thompson Announces Career Update for Her & Erin Andrews With Netflix After FOX’s Season Ends

Essentials Inside The Story Charissa Thompson pivots beyond NFL coverage into live comedy spotlight

Calm Down podcast returns live at Hollywood Improv during Netflix Is a Joke

Broadcast star expands portfolio with women’s golf role at XXIO

The NFL season on FOX has wrapped up, but Charissa Thompson is not taking a break. Instead, she is stepping into something new with longtime friend Erin Andrews. This time, it is not about football coverage. It is about comedy, conversation, and a live crowd.

“We had so much fun last year, running it back!!!🎉🎉🎉,” she wrote, sharing a career announcement on her story.

Imago Charissa Thompson credit: Instagram

On Saturday, Thompson reposted an update from the Calm Down podcast page on her Instagram story.

The original post shared the news with strong excitement, confirming they are returning for a live show on May 6 at the Hollywood Improv as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest. It also announced that tickets are now on sale, urging fans to grab them quickly.

The Hollywood Improv is a popular comedy venue in Los Angeles. It has hosted major comedians and live podcast shows for years. The venue is also part of the larger Netflix Is a Joke Fest, a comedy festival produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation.

The festival runs for a week and includes more than 350 live events. It features stand-up shows, variety acts, and popular podcasts. The goal is to celebrate comedy in all forms and bring fans closer to their favorite voices.

For Thompson and Andrews, this is an exciting update after another busy NFL season. Andrews remains one of the top sideline reporters in football, while Thompson continues to host major studio shows. Their podcast, Calm Down, gives fans a different side of them. The show focuses on honest talks about life, friendship, and sports.

This is not Charissa Thompson’s first time performing there, as she also took the stage at the Hollywood Improv in 2024.

Imago Via Instagram @erinandrews

Now, they are taking that same open style to the stage. It is not just a podcast episode. It is a full live experience. With Netflix backing the festival and a historic venue hosting the night, this could be one of their biggest events yet.

That being said, this career update into live comedy is only part of the story, as Thompson is also making waves in a completely different sport.

Charissa Thompson joins XXIO to promote women’s golf

Charissa Thompson is adding another role to her long career in sports media. After years of covering the NFL and college football on FOX, she is now stepping into the golf world. The veteran broadcaster has been named a brand ambassador for XXIO, a premium Japanese golf company.

“Please join us in welcoming Charissa Thompson to the XXIO family,” the brand shared in its official announcement on X. “A passionate sports broadcaster and golfer, she embodies our belief in celebrating women carving out their place in the game. We’re thrilled to have her on the team.”

The message made it clear that the company sees Thompson as more than just a public face. Over the last two decades, Thompson has built a strong name in sports broadcasting. She has covered college football, basketball, and the NFL. Her work on FOX helped her become one of the most recognized personalities on game day. Now, she is using that platform differently.

Thompson’s partnership will focus on the new XXIO 14 Ladies product line. She will also serve as the lead voice in the company’s “Play Easy” campaign. The goal of the campaign is simple. It aims to make golf feel more welcoming for women and encourage more participation in the sport.

This is not the first time Thompson has stepped beyond football coverage. Along with Erin Andrews, she continues to grow her Calm Down podcast and take on new projects. Both women have shown they are more than just sideline reporters.

In the end, this partnership shows that Thompson is thinking long-term. She is expanding her reach while staying connected to sports. From NFL Sundays to golf fairways, she continues to find new ways to stay in the game.