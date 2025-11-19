Charissa Thompson Announces First-Ever Career Move Amid Travis Kelce Collaboration

If you’ve ever watched Pitch Perfect, you know how an ordinary moment can unexpectedly burst into a full-blown musical performance. Recently, on the Calm Down podcast, Charissa Thompson, with her bestie Erin Andrews, shared a new update in her career that perfectly fits that vibe.

“A friend of mine was like, Hey, let’s meet for breakfast. So I’m sitting there with my bagel and lox. I’m so excited to have a bite,” Thompson revealed. “All of a sudden, I hear 5, 6, 7, 8…Meghan Trainor comes in through the diner, full dance routine, music…Full flash mob in the middle of the breakfast…She [Meghan] goes, ‘I know this is awkward. I know this is weird. I’m shooting a music video. If you don’t want to be in it, we’ll make sure that you know we cut you out of it.’”

Charissa’s breakfast spot was Nate’n Al’s in Beverly Hills, a “Hollywood staple” she fondly mentioned during the story. She also confessed she’s long been a “big Meghan Trainor fan,” making the unexpected invitation feel like a surreal fan moment. That’s why she jumped at the opportunity and added another achievement to her growing career.

“There is nothing that I don’t want to be a part of,” Charissa added. “I threw sunglasses at Elsa [Charissa’s friend] and I put them on and I was like, let’s go. Why not be in the Meghan Trainor video? So we’re fully dancing in the middle of the restaurant at 11 o’clock. She [Trainor] twirls through, she sings her song, and then the people come around…I loved it. I loved everything about it.”

The Fox reporter, who had a health scare during Week 6, shared that the new Meghan Trainor song is coming out this week. She’s not totally sure if that’s the official title, but part of the chorus goes, “And I don’t care.” But wait, there’s more! Charissa is also teaming up with the NFL stars.

Charissa Thompson and Travis Kelce team up

Travis Kelce, star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his brother, Jason Kelce, revealed on their podcast New Heights that Charissa and Erin will be their special guests on a highly anticipated episode airing November 24.

When the brothers teased two surprise special female guests on Instagram, fans immediately jumped to conclusions, guessing Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and Travis’ fiancée, Taylor Swift. Turns out, it’s neither of them.

“On Monday, we’re also gonna be dropping a guest conversation with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson,” Jason Kelce confirmed. “That’s right, maybe two of the most demanded guests of all time.”

“Erin and Charissa are so much fun, man. You guys are gonna love this,” Travis chimed in.

They praised the duo as “fantastically entertaining, knowledgeable, and charismatic,” setting the stage for a lively conversation between two of sports media’s most beloved names.

Between unexpected music video cameos and high-profile podcast collaborations, Charissa Thompson’s career just added an exciting new chapter.