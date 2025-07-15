Charissa Thompson Finds a New Job as Erin Andrews & FOX Start Another Chapter

There’s a saying out West – ‘Don’t squat with your spurs on.’ And Charissa Thompson seems to be taking that to heart, swapping microphones for manure in the most glamorous way possible. As the NFL offseason spirals into its annual free-agency frenzy, most sports media faces are on-air, online, or knee-deep in quarterback rumors. Not Charissa. The longtime Amazon Prime and FOX Sports host decided it was time for a little dirt-under-the-nails therapy. And judging by her latest social posts, she’s gone full ranch mode – horses, dogs, and yes, a poll about it all too.

If you tune in just right, you can hear Thompson’s laughter somewhere out on the Ruby Ranch. Boots muddied, phone in hand, talking to a herd of rescue animals as if she’s mic’d up for another live show. Way back in 2023, when she binged Yellowstone, the dream ignited. Back then, she’d shared on her IG, “I bought a ranch and fully renovated it as a vacation home.” Since then, the ranch has been her place to return after the final whistle of the NFL season. And that’s exactly where she’s all-in right now, sharing behind-the-scenes stories on her IG.

First up on the Charissa-cam: grass, dogs, and one very kissy pup. Then came the cinematic ranch moment – a horse galloping toward her like he was auditioning for Yellowstone. She captioned it, “I walk outside, he runs over, knows I’m a sucker and I’ll give him a carrot.” Fittingly, she soundtracked the clip with ‘White Horse’ by Chris Stapleton. That wasn’t all. Next up: a classic Instagram poll. The question: “Like hearing about the ranch?” with options: A. Yes, please, B. No thanks. Option A notably won by a landslide of 97%. The ranch content speaks for itself, especially when it ends with a dog named Norman casually opening the front door. As Charissa put it, “Norman knows how to open the door 😂.” Ranch life hits differently when your dog knows how to work a doorknob.

via Imago Credits: Instagram @charissajthompson

In one of her stories, Charissa Thompson even shared sneak peeks of apple and pear trees laden with fruit. But this isn’t just about nature, adorable animals, and aesthetic vibes. Thompson and her partner, Steven Cundari, own the place, and it’s not just a retreat. It’s a rescue. Their merch site helps fund animal care, with trucker hats and hoodies for sale under the bio: “There’s no place like home. ❤️All proceeds from merchandise help rescue & care for animals.” And judging by Charissa’s stories, she’s not just living on the ranch, she’s building something truly meaningful with it.

This interplay between rural calm and live-action chaos takes on a new meaning if you view it alongside Fox’s latest venture. While Thompson centers herself with nature, her long-time friend, podcast co-host, and fellow sportscaster, Erin Andrews, is taking on a new role as well.

Charissa Thompson’s bestie Erin Andrews’ brand new Fox journey

While Charissa Thompson was sharing stories about wildlife at her ranch, her friend Erin Andrews’ journey took on a different sort of wild. During a recent edition of the Calm Down Podcast, she revealed she will be hosting Fox’s new game show 99 to Beat alongside Ken Jeong. For Andrews, this will be the first game show she will host since she was a part of Dancing With The Stars way back in 2020. As Andrews had notably said on the podcast, “I’m excited to have this opportunity. But yeah, we’ll see how it goes. It’s going to be real interesting… It’s with Ken Jeong, also a Fox family member. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to run during the football season… really exciting.” But it’s not just Erin Andrews who’s excited. Fox, for one, has given the contestants a huge reason to be pumped for the show.

The game show will premiere on 24th September, Wednesday at 9 P.M. ET. The prize money for the winner was originally supposed to be $100,000. But Fox has upped the ante by adding another zero at the end, making the prize a whopping million dollars. The show will focus on 100 contestants vying for the top prize in a range of “visually distinctive and hilarious games.” As per Fox, “‘99 to Beat’ is the game show that anyone can win, and there’s only one thing players must do for a chance of walking away with the cash prize – Don’t. Finish. Last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person is left standing and they take home the top prize of $1,000,000”

This new season, Erin Andrews will have a broader role in media than ever. On one hand, she will continue to be a part of the sportscasting journey with Charissa Thompson. Andrews has also landed a contract extension for herself with Fox. Additionally, she will also step back into reality TV with 99 to Beat. The football coverage, or the game show quips? Which version of Andrews will you be looking forward to the most this season?