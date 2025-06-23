Charissa Thompson Flies Off 4,748 Miles Away From America With Erin Andrews After Relationship Advice

Charissa Thompson didn’t hold back when offering some candid relationship advice on the latest episode of her podcast, Calm Down With Erin and Charissa. After a fan opened up about his fear of commitment, Thompson bluntly encouraged him to call it quits with his partner. Known for keeping it real, Thompson has never hesitated to share her unfiltered take on relationships—and this episode was no different. Charissa Thompson, the former FOX Sports personality who recently shared an update on her career along with a look back at her early days in the industry, is currently in a relationship with Steve Cundari.

However, despite their romance, Thompson made it clear that she has no intention of walking down the aisle with the 38-year-old. This week, Charissa Thompson and her podcast co-host Erin Andrews took a deep dive into the romantic ups and downs of their listeners. In one message, someone wrote, “Dating again … says he sees a future but he’s scared to commit and it not work out.” Just a few months ago, Thompson opened up about her decision to steer clear of marriage with Steve Cundari, explaining that after experiencing two failed marriages in the past, she has no desire to go down that road again.

Considering her history with relationships, the 43-year-old admitted she’s in no hurry to make a third trip down the aisle. With two marriages behind her, Thompson is taking a more cautious—and realistic—approach to commitment this time around. She said, “I am never getting married again. We have already talked about it. We have already gone through all the reasons why,”. However, despite showing her reluctance to get married, Thompson and Erin Andrews were seen enjoying their vacation with their partners. She shared a story on her Instagram account to give the fans an update about her recent vacation in France.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charissa Thompson (@charissajthompson) Expand Post

AD

Dating can feel a lot like football—one wrong move and you’re penalized. A false start on the field might cost you five yards, while coming on too strong in a new relationship can get you ghosted—or even blocked. And while athletes have coaches to guide them through their missteps, the dating world doesn’t come with a playbook. Fortunately, Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews are stepping up as unofficial coaches, offering some much-needed guidance and laughs as they tackled their listeners’ romantic dilemmas this week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews come up with unique relationship advice

The FOX Sports duo returned with another dose of real talk in a recent episode, diving into more dating questions sent in by their audience. But this time around, one particular question caught them completely off guard—so much so, it even left them visibly shaken. And if you know Charissa and Erin, you’ll know that doesn’t happen often. A recent clip from the ‘Calm Down Podcast’ made its way to Instagram—and let’s just say, things got a little wild. In it, a viewer named Aaron posed a jaw-dropping question: would it be weird to ask out his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister?

The moment the words were out, Charissa and Erin’s reaction was immediate and explosive. Both shouted a firm “YES!” in perfect sync, their faces a mix of disbelief and amusement. Erin sealed it with a mic-drop moment, declaring, “That’s all we need to say.” Safe to say, the verdict was unanimous—some lines just aren’t meant to be crossed. Thompson further added, “There are 8 billion people in the world. No. Stay out of the family,”. What made the moment even better was the caption that accompanied the post: “Can’t date your ex’s twin. Not allowed.” It was the perfect cherry on top. Honestly, it feels like this one needs to be officially added to the dating rulebook—especially for anyone else out there even thinking of asking the same question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wasn’t the first time Thompson and Andrews stepped in to play love coaches. In an earlier episode, a viewer wrote in with a relatable dilemma: “Crushing on this girl. I usually start the conversations and keep it low-key to see if she’ll engage. Bad move?” Charissa jumped in with some honest advice, admitting she appreciates when a guy makes his interest clear. But, she warned, there’s a right way to go about it. Using a clever metaphor, she explained, “If you’re sending message after message and there’s a whole lot of blue but not much gray in the chat—you might want to ease off the gas pedal.” Hopefully, we will see both of them give relationship advice in the future as well.