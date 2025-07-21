Charissa Thompson Is Terrified as FOX Reporter’s Confession Leaves Erin Andrews Speechless

“I’m not going to call you thirsty, but so desperate.” That one-liner says everything about Charissa Thompson’s personality—unfiltered, witty, and never afraid to speak her mind. She’s always been someone who leans into honesty, especially on social media, where she doesn’t shy away from calling things as she sees them. On the Calm Down podcast, she hilariously tore into the trend of bathroom mirror selfies, calling them bizarre and unnecessary. For Charissa, keeping it real always trumps looking staged—and she owns that unapologetically.

She also has strong opinions—and she’s not shy about voicing them. “I married the wrong people, plural,” Charissa Thompson confessed, reflecting on her past marriages with brutal honesty. At this point in her life, she values freedom more than tradition: “I don’t want to attach myself to something that I can’t detach from.” Even when discussing weddings, she keeps it real. “Who cares about the vows anyway?” she joked on her podcast with Erin Andrews, hinting she’d rather throw a party than get legally bound. For Charissa, it’s about joy—not just formalities.

That same candid energy showed up in her recent podcast confession, where Charissa launched into a hilarious—and slightly alarming—story about nearly falling for a scam. “These scammers are getting really good,” she admitted. “I don’t have Geico insurance. Okay? Never had Geico insurance.” But the mail told a different story. “It looks exactly like bills that are Geico insurance. It said, ‘You’re overdue on your payments,’” she said. Confused by how real it all looked, she even checked with her insurance agent. The scam came complete with convincing mail, active phone lines, and someone posing as a customer service rep asking for her credit card details.

While she didn’t fall for it made her terrified, thinking, “The scammers are getting incredible. Then, there’s a 1-800 on there. So then, I called the 1-800 number. And there’s actually like a customer service person.” But she sensed something was off when they asked for her credit card over the phone. Well, a person like Charissa, or even Erin, they literally run a podcast called Calm Down… So, no shot she was getting cooked like that. But she wondered: “What happens to these poor innocent people? Who are like, ‘Oh, okay, well, my bills’ overdue. So, here’s my information.’” Across from her, Erin Andrews could only stare, completely speechless.

But that wasn’t the only time she’d been targeted. Charissa went on to share another story from when she was younger—this one even more bizarre. Someone called claiming she hadn’t paid her taxes and needed to rush to Target to fix it. “You have to go to the counter, and you have to pay,” they insisted. Erin Andrews, stunned, could only blurt out, “Target?” Her disbelief said it all. Even Charissa had to laugh at how ridiculous it sounded. Still, the scam was bold enough to leave an impression—and a reminder of just how creative these schemes can get.

She knows how much all of this matters—because being an adult isn’t easy, and it definitely didn’t start glamorous. Charissa Thompson’s career didn’t begin with a mic in her hand. “Eleven years old, she got the toilet paper roll, got the video camera. She always wanted to be on TV,” her mom, Cathy, shared back in 2016. That drive pushed her to leave home at 18 and chase a dream. And now, with age has come experience—and plenty of hard-earned advice to share along the way.

Charissa Thompson gets candid and breaks the mold!

Charissa Thompson recently shared a therapy tale that felt more like a sitcom episode than a healing breakthrough. Hoping to explore how her past relationships might be shaping her current one, she brought her boyfriend, Steve, into a session—only to watch him steal the spotlight. “He’s like, ‘Hey Doc, how’s it going?” she said, mimicking his upbeat entrance. The session spiraled into laughter, and by the next visit, even her therapist chimed in with, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Steve.” Charissa’s takeaway? “Don’t bring your significant other.”

But Charissa didn’t just share the story for laughs—it underscored something deeper: how her journey through therapy has reshaped what she wants from love and life. “I always thought I’d have three boys and a girl and a 45-year marriage like my parents—but none of that happened,” she revealed on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. Instead, she chose clarity over convention, proudly deciding not to have children. “I can get divorced, but I can’t walk away from a child.” For her, healing means making hard calls—and owning them.

That same clarity shows up in her no-nonsense dating advice. On her podcast, she keeps it real: “You’re the guy, you make the plan.” She warns against “too blue” message threads—when you’re doing all the texting—and urges listeners to “ease off the gas pedal.” In her world, attraction shouldn’t be cryptic. “I like a guy that is going to make it very obvious that he likes me,” she said. For Charissa, dating well isn’t about games—it’s about showing up with confidence and intent. And if there’s one thread tying all her stories together, it’s this: life’s messy, but honesty makes it a lot more interesting.