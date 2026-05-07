Charissa Thompson & Joy Taylor React as Taylor Rooks Helps Clear $2.1M in Medical Debt

The offseason is just a few months of rest for the NFL reporters from all the regular season chaos. Although away from all the sideline duties, reporter Taylor Rooks is still busy helping people with medical debt through her foundation. This selfless work of hers has earned praise from her fellow Thursday Night Football reporter, Charissa Thompson. It has only been a year since she launched The Taylor Rooks Foundation, but she is already making headway with the work.

“The NBA on Prime Video host is paying it forward through a partnership between her foundation and Undue Medical Debt to help erase more than $2M in medical debt for nearly 1,800 residents in Gwinnett County, the Atlanta suburb where she grew up,” posted Boardroom’s official account on Instagram, highlighting Taylor Rook’s generosity.

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The Taylor Rooks Foundation partnered with Undue Medical Debt to help over 1,800 families get out of medical debt. The targeted residents were from Gwinnett County in Georgia, Atlanta, where the reporter spent her childhood.

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Rooks has always wanted to empower underserved Black and Brown communities by expanding access to education, health, and opportunity. There’s a popular saying that where there is will, there is a way. Rooks proved it right by channeling her will through her actions and helping the needy.

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So far, the foundation has generated money through corporate partnerships. Recently, they also received a $50,000 donation from Experian. Other than that, the foundation also accepts public donations to help the needy.

Her desire to pay off medical debt developed after witnessing her younger sister drowning in medical bills. Her younger sister has Type 1 diabetes, and the medical bills kept piling up. Now, partnering up with a non-profit organization like Undue Medical Debt has helped her achieve what she always wanted to do.

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Previously, the foundation also extended its support to the Lower East Side Girls Club, providing resources for girls and young women. But Taylor is not done. It is one of the many things she wishes to achieve with the Taylor Rooks Foundation. The NFL and NBA on Prime Video host has expressed her desire to expand her foundation to grow its reach.

She aims to break more barriers and help people gain financial stability. Despite it being baby steps for her, she earned a lot of love from the NFL world for her work.

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The NFL world showers Taylor Rooks with love and congratulations

The NFL fans know Taylor Rooks from her relentless efforts on the sidelines during the busy Thursday Night Football. But with her latest venture, people have also started recognizing her efforts beyond conducting sideline interviews. It takes up a lot of courage to help, and the internet didn’t take much time to appreciate her bold work and praise her. One of the first people to do so was NFL on Prime Video host Charissa Thompson.

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“Proud friend!!!!!!” wrote Charissa Thompson. Both Rooks and Thompson work for Prime Video, making them co-workers. Even when Thompson bid goodbye to this broadcasting season, Rooks was one of the first people to comment on her post. Besides Thompson, Joy Taylor also commented on Taylor’s post.

“So proud!” wrote Joy Taylor, co-host of the “Two Personal” podcast alongside Taylor Rooks. The two Taylors are pretty close, and Joy was visibly proud of her friend’s achievement. Veteran NBA analyst Sarah Kustok also joined the list, sending her regards to Rooks.

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“Incredible,” commented Sarah Kustok, who had the experience of working with her while covering the 3-on-3 basketball league, Unrivaled. Besides the analysts and reporters, Pro Football Hall of Fame Champ Bailey also congratulated Taylor Rooks on her achievement.

“🔥🔥” commented Champ Bailey.

Taylor Rooks’ feat has turned a lot of heads for good reasons. Now, everyone is wishing her on this journey, and with the hopes of expansion, as she aims to bring more good to society.