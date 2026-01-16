Charissa Thompson Lashes Out at Erin Andrews’ Haters After Fur Coat Sparks Viral Reaction

Essentials Inside The Story Erin Andrews’ fur coat went viral after she wore a bold, oversized furry jacket during the NFL Wild Card game.

Many fans reacted with memes and jokes.

Charissa Thompson addressed the online backlash to Andrews’ outfit.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff exit against San Francisco with a 19-23 loss last week wasn’t the only thing people at Lincoln Field were talking about that day. On that freezing Monday night, NFL reporter Erin Andrews went viral when her bold fur coat stole the spotlight on the sidelines. Her outerwear set her apart from the usual gear, and naturally, it caught attention every time the cameras found her. Once clips spread online, netizens were quick to weigh in with their own hot takes and pop-culture comparisons.

For context, she wore a huge black and yellow furry coat with sleek hair. With that, some pushed the exaggeration too far.

“Erin Andrews took out the entire polar bear exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo to make this coat.” One fan quipped.

The 47-year-old addressed the coat controversy from the Wild Card game with Charissa Thompson in the latest episode of the Calm Down podcast, where the latter slammed the haters and the double standard.

“Why can’t you have that on the sideline?” A furious Charissa Thompson said. “Like anytime somebody does something…this is what we have to address.”

She stressed how nobody judges a male reporter’s outfits. And when Erin Andrews agreed to that, Thompson said, “Don’t make me turn on this TV right now and show you what goes on in some of these shows with some of these outfits (for males).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calm Down with Erin & Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For the record, the famous Calm Down podcast was launched in 2021 as Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson’s answer to traditional sports media. Andrews even admitted in 2023 that the two often connect to coordinate interviews and offer guidance when required.

As for the coat, it wasn’t all hate for it; it had its fair share of love, too. But still, Erin revealed that she had no idea her outfit had become a trending topic amid an all-important playoff game.

Considering it was a thick, furry, and fashionable coat, her stylist asked her to try the head-turning look at a big event, and she didn’t find a better day than the chilly night in Philadelphia.

Erin Andrews received an overwhelmingly mixed reaction to the viral coat post on Instagram

A couple of days after the viral coat moment created the buzz, the NFL reporter for Fox Sports dedicated a separate post on Instagram in a collaboration with ‘Glamour’ magazine. She was showered with mixed feedback about the outfit, with some praising her confidence to pull it off and others trolling her.

The Calm Down podcast‘s official Instagram dropped a comment appreciating Erin Andrews, “That’s our QUEEN,” while singer Jessie James Decker wrote, “A VIBE!! Stunning, Erin.”

Tagging and praising Erin Andrews’ personal stylist, Daniela Romero, one user commented, “And let’s celebrate that it’s FAUX FUR!! That needs to be highlighted, as many think it is real.”

Confirming the credibility and truth of the comment, PETA noted, “Faux fur, a real viral fashion moment. Love to see @erinandrews headlines for saving animals in style.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour (@glamourmag) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Despite the widespread appreciation, the haters didn’t waste time chiming in, as one hater commented, “Truly sickening,” whereas another comment took a quiet swipe at her, “Hey everyone, look at me!”

Either way, she turned heads and stole the spotlight with her bold fashion statement. The NFL fans will be hoping to see more such trend-setting outfits on game days.