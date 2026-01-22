Charissa Thompson Makes New Career Move Immediately After Ending FOX’s Broadcasting Season

Essentials Inside The Story Charissa Thompson marks FOX season’s end after another full NFL cycle.

End-of-year timing intersects with branding.

She balances FOX duties as new commitments surface beyond football.

With the NFL’s conference championship weekend upon us, NFL Kickoff host Charissa Thompson is reflecting on a busy year both on and off the field as FOX Sports closes its 2025 broadcast season. Thompson has been one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting over the last two decades, covering college football, basketball, and the NFL. Now, Charissa Thompson was unveiled as a brand ambassador for XXIO.

“Please join us in welcoming Charissa Thompson to the XXIO family,” the Japanese premium golf brand announced on X. “A passionate sports broadcaster and golfer, she embodies our belief in celebrating women carving out their place in the game. We’re thrilled to have her on the team.”

Thompson will be part of XXIO’s upcoming ventures around the all-new XXIO 14 Ladies product line. The veteran broadcaster will also be the leading voice in the brand’s ‘Play Easy’ campaign, where she will help create a platform that will introduce the sport of golf to women.

Reacting to this new partnership, Charissa Thompson expressed excitement about making golf more approachable.

“I’m excited to be able to partner with a brand that makes golf feel more approachable and enjoyable for women,” Thompson said in a press release. “XXIO clubs have this effortless performance about them that give golfers like me the confidence I need from the first swing. That’s something I’m excited to share with my community and especially women who are looking for clubs that make the game easier and more fun.”

This partnership with XXIO won’t be the first brand endorsement for Charissa Thompson, as she is a brand ambassador for Mercedes, along with other major names like TCL, Veronica Beard, Atlantis Bahamas, and Speck Travel.

As Charissa Thompson gears up for a new venture in golf with the NFL season nearing its close, she also sent out an emotional message for her team at Fox Sports and Prime, reflecting on the previous calendar year.

Charissa Thompson looks back at the exciting 2025 season

With the last three games of the 2025-26 NFL season remaining alongside the Pro Bowl, Charissa Thompson took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos, reflecting on some of her best moments from the year. These include fun interactions with her colleagues from FOX and Prime like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Andrew Whitworth, among others.

“Another year with the most incredible teammates, friends & family! @nflonfox & @nflonprime thank you for letting me live out my dream each and every week! I love these jobs, these people, and this sport! I’m the luckiest gal in the world to do these jobs with such amazing humans. Thank you to everyone who works behind and in front of the camera… love you all! Our shows are over for the year, but plenty of football left to play!! Can’t wait for this weekends games! See you next year @nflonfox & @nflonprime, run it back!!!! 🏈”

As the Super Bowl will be broadcast by Peacock and NBC this season, the AFC and NFC championship games involving the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks will be the last slate of games for the NFL on FOX crew. But fans of Charissa Thompson can still catch their favorite broadcaster through The Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, which is hosted by her and fellow veteran broadcaster Erin Andrews.