Charissa Thompson & Michael Strahan Unexpectedly Bond Over Divorce During FOX NFL Sunday

Essentials Inside The Story Charissa Thompson links on-air banter to her past divorces

Thompson reveals personal grief after losing her dog Daisy

Strahan’s reaction adds another layer to her candid moment

Charissa Thompson is known for bringing laughs with her viral pranks and lightning-fast segments. Over the years, she has shared a few moments with Michael Strahan, too. In week 13’s FOX NFL Kickoff, the duo was back, but this time, not breaking down the X’s and O’s. The laughs took a backseat as they tackled something way more personal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You gotta know when to get out,” Strahan said, talking about the trade decisions this season. “I don’t stick with somebody for maybe years too long.”

To this, Thompson decided to relate the topic to speaking out about her divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s like me and my divorces,” she said. “I knew just when to get out.”

Both shook hands after the scene, wrapping their on-air moment with a mix of humor and some candid honesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old Thompson hasn’t been shy about her past. She’s been divorced twice and has been pretty open about what those experiences taught her.

Her first marriage happened when she was 25, but it was short-lived, and she hasn’t shared much about her first husband. Now fast forward to 2020, Thompson married sports agent Kyle Thousand in a small, low-key ceremony. That marriage ended in 2022 with Thompson citing “irreconcilable differences,” though the couple had effectively split months earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She’s talked about the second divorce on her “Calm Down” podcast and in interviews, admitting it was an embarrassing and personally tough time. But she’s taken it all in stride, joking that with “two strikes,” she’s not chasing a third. Now, she’s focused on healthy relationships and living life on her own terms.

This certainly wasn’t the first time Charissa and Michael bonded on screen. Another instance was Halloween week 8, when Michael Strahan jumped out of his chair after a masked producer scared him, sending Thompson into an on-air apology as the set exploded in laughter.

But it’s not always pranks and laughter for Charissa. There have been moments where she showed her vulnerable side, reminding everyone there’s a real person behind all those jokes and energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charissa Thompson opens up on air after losing someone close to her

Before week 12, Charissa Thompson shared some heartbreaking news during Amazon Prime Video’s “TNF Nightcap” after the Texans–Bills game. She revealed that her beloved nine-year-old German Shepherd rescue, Daisy, had passed away. Daisy had suddenly fallen ill with cancer and passed peacefully in her arms. Meanwhile, Charissa was left with the hope that Daisy was “running and chasing squirrels” somewhere happy.

Charissa followed up with a touching black and white Instagram tribute, sharing her struggles she’d faced with Daisy’s illness while also caring for her other dog, Willis. Her message to fans? “Hug your babies tighter,” sparked an outpouring of love, prayers, and support from NFL fans, colleagues like Melanie Collins. Despite the heartbreak, she returned to host the FOX NFL Kickoff the very next day, seizing the opportunity for something meaningful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning heartbreak into action, Charissa used the moment to support her “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, raising funds for the German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, where she adopted Daisy. She later opened up about her loss on her podcast with Erin Andrews, thanking fans for their support during a very emotional Thanksgiving episode.

Despite the laughter and viral moments that define her on-air personality, Charissa Thompson’s recent openness has shown fans a far deeper side of her life. From candid conversations about her divorces to the painful loss of her beloved Daisy, she continues to meet every challenge with honesty and grace. In doing so, she reminds viewers that behind the jokes is someone navigating real heartbreak while still choosing to uplift others.