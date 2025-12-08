Charissa Thompson Sends Emotional Message on FOX Analyst’s Return to NFL Sunday After Missing Week 13

Essentials Inside The Story Charissa Thompson welcomes her NFL Kickoff teammate, who missed the Week 13 football

Week 13 chaos triggers studio shuffles and style challenges

Thompson on how she always messes up while preparing for the cold

Charissa Thompson and Charles Woodson have worked together for nearly six years on FOX NFL Kickoff. So this week, when Woodson, who has been working as a studio analyst after his Super Bowl career, rejoined his NFL Kickoff crew after missing the action in Week 13 due to an unexpected reason, Charissa was the first to welcome the NFL legend with a heartfelt message.

“Let’s gooooo teammate! We missed ya,” she wrote, welcoming Fox analyst Charles Woodson back to the Week 14 show.

That comment came attached to a homecoming post shared on Instagram by Woodson. The picture showed the Kickoff trio (Thompson, Woodson, and Julian Edelman) seated together on the set. Woodson chose ‘Coming Home’ by Skylar Grey as the background music for the post.

“Back in the seat tomorrow @nflonfox. No blizzard this week,” Woodson captioned the post.

The whole drama brewed during Week 13 when an unexpected snowstorm stranded the analyst. After covering a tough loss for his alma mater, the University of Michigan Wolverines, against Ohio State University, he found himself trapped by winter’s grip. The snowstorm delayed his return to the Fox Kickoff studio, forcing a last-minute reshuffle.

With the analyst grounded, FOX turned to a legendary lineup of substitutes. Michael Strahan, Howie Long, and Terry Bradshaw each stepped up to fill the gap. Strahan, in particular, handled double duty that Sunday. He first joined the kickoff show alongside Edelman and Jay Glazer, then shifted over to Fox NFL Sunday, his usual gig.

While this unexpected shuffle kept the Fox crew on their toes, there was something else brewing on that cold Sunday that caught attention. Thompson’s own battle with winter weather.

Charissa Thompson’s stylish look meets cold-weather challenge

Despite her usual polished presence, Thompson’s outfit choice for the Black Friday showdown between the Eagles and Bears turned into a lesson in underestimating the cold.

The game took place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with temperatures dipping to a brisk 42 degrees Fahrenheit (about 6 degrees Celsius). The chilly air whipped around the stadium, but Thompson appeared on site in a stylish blue dress complemented by light blue gloves and knee-high boots.

“Black Friday Football ….. was a windy and chilly one 🥶!! We had pushups, giveaways, Jason dropped by & Bears keep it rollin 🏈. Loved this jacket and dress. Wish I got a pic of the dress without the jacket,” Thompson posted on Instagram, along with pictures from the day.

But behind the style highlights, Thompson told a more honest story during a recent episode of the Calm Down podcast, chatting with best friend Erin Andrews. She admitted to messing up with how she prepared for the cold.

“I am ill-equipped for these cold games. I try to be all cute and end up freezing my a** off at these games,” Thompson said on the podcast. “Should take a page out of my girl’s [Erin’s] book over here, who is like the Queen of the Cold, and you know how to do it, with a heated vest and all of the stuff. And you’re always prepared.”

Thompson made a return to Fox after her contract expired post-2024 season. She and Andrews soon signed lucrative extensions, firmly securing their roles with the network.