Football has been a big part of Erin Andrews’ life, but watching her three-year-old son, Mack, experience the sport was a different kind of joy. The NFL broadcaster shared a special moment that involved her little one. The moment also caught the attention of her close friend and podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, who couldn’t help but express her emotions.

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Reacting to the moment, Charissa Thompson commented on Andrews’ story, “🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️”

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Thompson’s response was filled with teary-eyed emojis and a heart, which showed just how much the milestone meant to her as well. Mack’s first NFL game-watching experience became more than just another football memory. His mother has spent almost 14 years reporting from the sidelines and covering some of the biggest moments in the league.

The story showed Andrews carrying Mack alongside her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, as they entered AT&T Stadium during Week 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

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She shared the video through her Instagram story with the caption, “My son’s first NFL game.”

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It gave fans a glimpse of Mack’s first NFL game. It also gave a heartwarming reminder of how football can become a family experience.

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The moment carried great significance considering the journey Andrews and her husband went through before they welcomed Mack. The couple became parents in June 2023 through surrogacy after nearly a decade of fertility problems.

Andrews has openly spoken about undergoing multiple IVF rounds that were unsuccessful, the emotional damage, and her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2016. In the end, she found hope through surrogacy, with Mack’s birth being a long-awaited arrival for the family.

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Andrews is now finally getting to experience motherhood while balancing her demanding career in sports broadcasting. Mack is also interested in sports, as Andrews revealed that he was learning to walk in hockey skates and was showing good balance at a young age.

“The thing in our house right now is my son, Mack, almost two, getting him to walk in skates, hockey skates, because when we get him on the ice, he’s already got the balance,” Andrews explained on the Today with Jenna & Sheinelle show in 2025.

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Meanwhile, Thompson has been like family throughout Andrews’ professional and personal life. The two have a strong friendship over the years and brought that chemistry to their Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, where they regularly discuss football, relationships, and their everyday experiences.

The Thanksgiving matchup was also pretty dramatic. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 39-38 and completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in NFL Thanksgiving history. Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining sealed the Eagles’ victory.

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While the game will be remembered for its finish, it was also a special moment for Andrews’ family. And Thompson’s heartfelt reaction showed that sometimes the sweetest football moments have very little to do with the final score.