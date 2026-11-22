Brittany Mahomes, married to Patrick Mahomes, has another championship to celebrate, and this time, the spotlight belongs to the Kansas City Current. The NWSL side made franchise history with an impressive 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit and won its first league championship. After the historic win, Brittany took to Instagram to share her excitement, and fans responded with love.

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Brittany posted the celebration on Instagram, writing, “City of CHAMPIONS!! Could not be more proud of this team and this entire organization! #KCBABY 🩵❤️”

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Brittany was excited, and the response to her post was quick. Fans, friends, and members of the sports community flooded her comments, supporting her. They not only appreciated the team’s achievement but also her contribution to bringing women’s soccer to Kansas City.

The Currents won on Nov. 21 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., defeating the Washington Spirit 2-1. Vanessa DiBernardo opened the scoring in the 54th minute with a goal scored directly from a corner kick. Then Debinha doubled Kansas City’s advantage in stoppage time before the Spirit managed a late response.

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The score completed the club’s journey to its first NWSL title after it fell short last season. Brittany is a founding co-owner who helped bring the franchise to Kansas City. The win carried particular significance.

The messages also showed how much support Brittany got.

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FOX Sports’ Charissa Thompson commented on her post, “BRAVVVVVOOOOO B!!!!!!”

While Taylor Rooks, who serves as the lead studio host for NBA on Prime and a features reporter for Thursday Night Football, wished Brittany well, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🏆 ❤️

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Ana Demmer, fiancée of Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, commented, “You were made for this!🩵⚽️”

Meanwhile, former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun commented enthusiastically, “Big time!!🏆”

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It wasn’t just familiar faces. One fan wrote, “Teared up when I heard… and I’m not even from KC!! Thanks for bringing these women and organizing in Kansas! 🌾🌻⚽️”

A second fan thanked Brittany for her role, writing, “THIS IS AMAZING!! Congratulations. Thank you for bringing this to our city ❤️.” A third fan simply wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ That is so awesome 🔥😎”

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Before the game, Brittany Mahomes spoke with CBS Sports reporters, calling the moment “huge for this organization and for Kansas City in general.” She expressed pride in being part of it.

“Kansas City is our home. Patrick and I have been here for a while, and we really care about this city, and we care about this community. And I love soccer,” she said. “I believe in them with my whole heart. I think the city believes in them. We’re all rallying behind them… To see this organization where it is today, and for these women to be playing in the final is huge.”

The victory was also an unforgettable week for Brittany. Just a few days back, she attended the 2026 CMA Awards in Nashville alongside Taylor Swift. She and Patrick Mahomes also shared the exciting family news and announced that they were expecting a baby boy. Now, with the Current lifting their first NSWL Championship trophy, another major milestone has joined the celebrations.

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For Brittany, the moment was more than another win for the Mahomes family. Her involvement in the current’s journey made the victory personal. While emotional messages and wishes were shared, Kansas City had plenty of reasons to celebrate.