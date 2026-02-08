Charlie Puth’s National Anthem Performance Draws Attention at Super Bowl LX

Months of tireless preparations, close wins and brutal losses later, we’ve reached Super Bowl LX at last. And the NFL has found one of the best voices in the world to kick things off with the National Anthem: Charlie Puth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Charlie Puth took the podium and sang the anthem, hundreds of fans took to X to show their appreciation for the award-winning singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Charlie Puth, I love you; thanks for not butchering the song,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Pretty good rendition of the National Anthem from Charlie Puth there.” But this was just the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…