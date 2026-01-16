Chicago Bears Get Closer to $5B Stadium Move After Indiana Gov. Mike Braun Issues Statement

The Chicago Bears’ potential move toward a $5 billion new stadium has taken another important step. A fresh statement from Indiana officials suggests that the team is heading closer to its ambitious plan.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Indiana lawmakers have introduced Senate Bill 27.

“That is Indiana Senate Bill 27, introduced this evening, with the help of Majority Floor Leader, Sen. Chris Garten — establishing the funding mechanism for the stadium authority to build a future home for the Bears,” he wrote on X.

Senate Bill 27 was initially filed as a placeholder with no subject, but now it will play a major role in creating a Northwest Indiana stadium authority. This group would have the power to acquire land and finance the construction of a new stadium and related facilities. The Senate Appropriations Committee officially received the bill on January 15. Republican Senator Ryan Mishler, who authored the bill and chairs the appropriations committee, released a statement.

“Senate Bill 27 sets a framework as we continue discussions throughout the rest of the legislative session on the possibility of bringing the Bears to northwest Indiana,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have also issued statement after the move.

“The legislation presented by the State of Indiana is a significant milestone in our discussions around a potential stadium development in Chicagoland’s Northwest Indiana region,” the statement reads. “We appreciate the leadership and responsiveness of Governor Braun and Indiana lawmakers in advancing a framework that allows these conversations to move forward productively.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.