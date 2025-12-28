Chicago Bears Take Action on Flu Outbreak as DJ Moore & Others Fall Ill Before 49ers Game

Chicago appears to be having a flu problem. All their efforts for a turnaround season under new head coach Ben Johnson might go into vain if the players aren’t keeping well. The latest injury report showed Wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus marked as questionable for Week 17 with unspecified illness.

Just as that happened, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed the franchise has been forced to take some action to control the current flu outbreak in the Windy City.

“The #Bears have been masking up on buses and planes, hoping to limit the spread of the flu,” Rapoport reported on X. “But they may be short-handed tonight.”

Moore and Zaccheaus aren’t the only ones. The flu also took down right tackle Darnell Wright, listed as questionable for Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, WR Devin Duvernay, CBs Nick McCloud and Josh Blackwell, and LB D’Marco Jackson have also shown up on the Injury Report with illness.

Things are so dire inside the club that the assistant coaches have shifted to ‘fist bump’ instead of ‘handshake’ to contain the flu. This has been the situation all week.

“We’re washing our hands,” head coach Johnson said. “We’re being very diligent, guys have masks on, doing what you can. Whoever’s available here on game day, we will look to win with. If a guy can’t go, then we will be ready.”

Johnson also believes the Bears aren’t the only ones battling this injury bug, and dismissed it as a standard seasonal flu. Fortunately for Chicago, they’ve already done the heavy lifting. With an 11-4 standing, the divisional title as well as playoff berth are secured. This means they can afford to be cautious at the time. It’s far better to handle this illness right now than to head into the high-stakes one-and-done playoff game with half the starters stuck on the injury report.

Ben Johnson’s coaching staff in danger amid Bears’ playoff run

Unfortunately, this flu bug might not be their only problem. For the first time in five years, the Bears appear to be legitimate contenders for the NFC’s top seed. While much of the credit for this wild turnaround has landed on new head coach Johnson, he has had strong backing from the coaching staff. And the league appears to be paying attention. There might be “potential raiding of the Chicago coaching staff this winter,” as per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Take offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, for instance. He has been Johnson’s right-hand man throughout this successful 11-4 run. The franchise has legally blocked him from interviewing for other OC roles, but they might find it hard to keep him if a head coach position comes up. After all, that’s how they got Johnson from Detroit.

Then there is quarterbacks coach, J.T. Barrett, who’s expected to be a top target for those looking for a fresh offensive coordinator. Another shining star is Al Harris, defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, who’s been leading the league in interception counts. In fact, rumors are swirling in the market that the Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, is looking to poach from Johnson’s staff. It would be quite a poetic twist as Chicago poached Johnson to fix itself, and now Detroit might look to Chicago to fix its own offense.