Adverse Conditions Force Travis Kelce-Patrick Mahomes’ Business Partnership to Close on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten plenty out of the on-field chemistry between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. That partnership has extended beyond football, too, with the duo teaming up to open their own steakhouse, 1587 Prime, a nod to their jersey numbers and shared success.

However, if you were planning to stop by today, you’ll have to change your plans. Due to severe weather conditions in the area, 1587 Prime will be closed on Saturday, January 24, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

The restaurant also confirmed that guests who already have reservations will be contacted first to discuss rescheduling. While it’s an inconvenience, the decision makes sense given the conditions in Kansas City right now.

Snow began falling across the area overnight, with more accumulation expected through Saturday and into Sunday morning. Temperatures have also been stuck in the single digits, and the forecast suggests it will feel even colder as the weekend goes on.

There’s a good chance this won’t be the only closure. Looking ahead, the forecast calls for continued bitter cold over the next few days. Monday is expected to bring sunshine, but with highs only in the upper teens, around 18 to 19°F. Early next week should remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, but the cold isn’t going anywhere.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to tick up slightly, though they’ll still hover below freezing through the middle of the week. It won’t be extreme weather every day, but it will be cold enough to keep things cautious, especially for businesses that rely on steady foot traffic.

Imago Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the men s final US Open Championships 2024, Day Fourteen, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA – 08 Sep 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 14690925hv

From that standpoint, closing makes sense. Mahomes and Kelce are clearly putting their employees and customers first. Even if the restaurant had stayed open, many people with reservations would likely have felt obligated to show up just so their money didn’t go to waste, despite the conditions outside.

Sure, staying open today probably would have meant strong business. A place tied to two of the biggest names in the city usually draws a crowd. But sometimes the smarter call isn’t the profitable one. Plenty of restaurants in Kansas City are still open, which makes the decision stand out even more.

In the long run, one closed day won’t hurt. 1587 Prime has already established itself as one of the more talked-about dining spots in the city. Missing a day because of dangerous weather won’t change that.

Let’s recall how this profitable venture came to life.

How Mahomes and Kelce made this restaurant happen

The Loews Kansas City Hotel has quietly become one of downtown’s top places to stay since opening in summer 2020. Still, the team knew there was room to level up the overall experience.

That’s when Noble 33 co-founder Mikey Tanha stepped in with an idea: add a high-end restaurant that matched the hotel’s ambition.

At first, Tanha wasn’t fully sold on Kansas City as a market. But he believed it could work if the right names were involved.

That’s where Patrick Mahomes entered the picture. He already had a friendship with Mikey’s younger brother, Sacha Tanha, who worked in an executive role at Noble 33.

From there, the concept came together fast. The goal was to build a restaurant inspired by how Mahomes and Travis Kelce like to eat while traveling for road games.

Instead of reinventing anything, the plan was simple: bring the best parts of those upscale dining experiences into one spot. That spot became 1587 Prime.

And the name has a clear meaning. It comes from Mahomes’ No. 15 and Kelce’s No. 87.

Noble 33 co-owner Tosh Berman has said the project grew from the players’ loyalty to the group. It also wasn’t just a branding move.

“They’ve been to tastings. We bounce ideas off of them in terms of design and décor,” Tanha said. “They’ve been active.”

That hands-on approach shows. Just as they do on the field, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce committed fully, and the result has followed. 1587 Prime has taken off, becoming quite a destination. And the plans don’t stop there. Noble 33 is already looking ahead, aiming to turn 1587 Prime into a larger brand and expand into other major cities.

It won’t be rushed, but given how this started, it wouldn’t be surprising if it comes sooner rather than later.