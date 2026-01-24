Chiefs’ AFC Rivals Look to Further Weaken Andy Reid’s Coaching Staff as Matt Nagy’s Departure Made Official

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Kansas City Chiefs usually cruise through January with their staff untouched, especially after deep playoff runs. However, this year already feels different. First came the official split with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Now, almost immediately, AFC rivals are circling Andy Reid’s defensive room.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have formally asked to interview Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen for their open defensive coordinator job.

Then again, Baltimore is not alone in this chase. Earlier this month on January 11, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that Cullen already sat down with Washington for their own coordinator opening.

The Ravens’ interest makes plenty of sense. Cullen spent five seasons in Baltimore from 2016 through 2020, and he knows that building inside and out. He understands how that locker room ticks, how the defense likes to attack, and how their front is supposed to control games. Pairing that familiarity with new head coach Jesse Minter could create a smooth working balance, especially with Minter calling plays and needing a steady second voice.