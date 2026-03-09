AJ Brown Wants Patrick Mahomes Team-Up as Eagles WR Receives Disheartening Trade News – Report

Essentials Inside The Story A.J. Brown eyes fresh start as Eagles trade talks stall

Eagles looking to demand Davante Adams-style first-round package for Brown

Chiefs could prioritize backfield rebuild over blockbuster receiver trade

A little over a year ago, AJ Brown was hauling in a 12-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Cut to 2026, and he’d rather be on the other side of that matchup, hauling in passes from Patrick Mahomes. But the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t making this easy.

“[AJ] Brown’s camp has certainly done its homework on interested teams, and I’ve heard that the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, and Patriots were on his wish list,” SI’s Albert Breer reports.

For Brown, a move to Kansas City would represent the ultimate reset. With Patrick Mahomes under center, Andy Reid running the offense, he’d have a chance to silence every doubt his 2025 season raised.

But the market is frozen, and Philadelphia reportedly wants a Davante Adams-style return, the 2022 deal that brought the Las Vegas Raiders’ first- and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers.

But the trade “feels like it’s at a standstill,” per Breer. While Philly waits for top draft compensation, other teams have pointed to the 2024 Stefon Diggs swap as fairer market value. A late-round pick for 2026, along with a 2027 second-round pick is deemed good value. But Philly isn’t ready to bridge that gap yet.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that teams have contacted Philly about Brown. But the Eagles’ “asking price remains too high.” The only way a deal gets done is if they get an offer that is too good to refuse.

“If you’re not ready to talk about at least your first-round pick, I don’t think that conversation is getting very far,” Graziano noted.

AJ Brown’s 2025 numbers were quiet: just 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. But the backdrop explains everything. His well-documented falling out with the Eagles’ organization over a decreased offensive role cast a shadow over his entire season.

Even if he missed crucial catches, a 3x Pro Bowler doesn’t exactly forget how to play. For Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, adding Brown would fill the No. 1 receiver void KC has carried since Tyreek Hill left in 2022. A clean slate with the Chiefs could also bring out the best in Brown.

But there’s another catch. Brown’s wish list has started looking less ideal with the way the offseason is going.

“Buffalo, having done the deal for [DJ] Moore, is no longer involved,” Breer notes. “I don’t think the Chargers are either, with their focus on the offensive line and the edge positions (with a big chunk of money/cap now gone to Mack). And ditto on the Chiefs, who are zeroed in on the running back spot, and have a desire to replenish the roster with the picks they got in the McDuffie trade.”

That Trent McDuffie deal is the fulcrum of Kansas City’s entire offseason strategy. By moving their Pro Bowl cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs collected the No. 29 overall pick, a fifth, a sixth in 2026, and a third-rounder in 2027. But Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach may not be using those picks for AJ Brown.

Chiefs target the backfield as full roster reset accelerates

The backfield has been the real mission for Andy Reid & Co. this offseason. Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. has drawn genuine interest from both the Kansas City and the Denver Broncos recently.

Etienne ran for 1,107 yards in 2025, averaging 4.3 yards per carry across 17 games, and brought in 7 touchdowns. With Veach noting at the Combine that this year’s draft running back class looks “leaner,” securing a veteran back in free agency becomes urgent.

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, projected as the top running back in the 2026 class, has also expressed interest in the Chiefs. This gives Coach Reid an affordable alternative worth watching. The Chiefs can even try to move up the draft board to snag him if free agency doesn’t work.

Elsewhere, the roster reset has been sweeping. Kansas City released offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, clearing roughly $20 million in cap space. They’ve also declined to tender guard Mike Caliendo, per reports.

Both moves reflect a front office making space for the next chapter, not recycling the last one. Meanwhile, the Chiefs may also have to part ways with linebacker Leo Chenal, as he has garnered a lot of interest in the market.

Kansas City enters this offseason with a clear-eyed plan in a complicated landscape. The AJ Brown scenario is tempting: elite talent, motivated seller, and a quarterback who could use the weapons. But with precious draft capital to protect and a backfield overhaul underway, it looks difficult. Whether Brown lands in Kansas City depends on one thing: the Eagles blinking first.