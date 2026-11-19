Alex Smith never handed Patrick Mahomes a notebook. If one former Chiefs receiver has it right, he gave him something sneakier: a front-row seat to what a pro looks like.

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Former Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter came up in Kansas City alongside Mahomes in 2017, and he explained on The Saul Ortiz Show how Smith taught a rookie without ever giving a lecture. Asked about the veteran’s relationship with the future superstar, Dieter did not hold back.

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“Alex was awesome. He obviously taught Pat a lot of things organically, and Pat did a great job of implementing himself into that world of, ‘This is what it looks like to be successful.’ Like I said, it wasn’t like, ‘Get your notebook out, start taking notes.’ It was just his actions spoke louder than words. And he was very supportive of Pat and just a great leader of the team,” Dieter said.

Dieter had a unique view of it all. He went undrafted and signed with the Chiefs on May 6, 2017, the same year Kansas City traded up in the first round to take Mahomes.

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He spent that season on the practice squad. He also became close with Mahomes, and the two were roommates at one point.

Dieter did not describe a formal mentorship. He described a veteran who simply let the room watch him work, and he said Mahomes soaked up the time away from the field too.

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“He did a good job just showing us the ropes. Not like sit there saying, ‘All right, follow me,’” Dieter said.

“I saw him usually have breakfast in the mornings with him, and you just talk to him and realize he’s a great dude at the end of the day. And that stuff makes all the difference,” Dieter added.

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That is the sort of detail that makes the story sound true. Smith was not just handing out advice. He was building a room people wanted to be in.

That makes it more notable. The Chiefs had drafted Mahomes to replace him, and Smith was coming off the best year of his career.

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He threw for 4,042 yards and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 2017. His 104.7 passer rating led the NFL, and he went to the Pro Bowl.

Smith has described the setup himself. He organized a weekly “QB Dinner” for the quarterbacks, and he said the whole thing worked through something simpler than meetings.

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“It was always just QB Dinner. Said it all. It was a way to bond,” Smith said. “The real beauty of that entire situation was just the osmosis.”

Mahomes has never been shy about how much it mattered. “He taught me so much about being a pro,” he said in February 2025.

He also pointed to the daily routine of sharing a room with Smith. “I think it was amazing for me to step into a room with him every single day,” Mahomes said.

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Then the clock ran out on the arrangement. Reports of a trade to Washington surfaced on January 30, 2018, and the deal became official on March 14 of that year.

Washington sent cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick to Kansas City. Mahomes took over the offense, and the lessons from that quiet rookie year went with him.

Dieter’s own NFL story was far smaller on the stat sheet. He was cut and re-signed several times, made his debut on December 2, 2018, and finished with two catches for 32 yards.

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He also won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs before announcing his retirement on June 8, 2022.

Not bad for a guy who spent his first summer waiting to learn whether he would even make the practice squad. He also happened to watch one of the great quarterback handoffs from a few feet away.