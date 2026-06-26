“American Football Isn’t Even Happening Right Now”: Brittany Mahomes Announces New Career Move Amid Patrick’s Offseason

June is turning out to be a great month for the Mahomes household. Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking restructured contract earlier this month, and his wife, Brittany, has also landed a new gig in light of the FIFA World Cup. Often overshadowed by her husband’s popularity, this is now Brittany’s time to shine.

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On June 24, she announced she’s joining Yahoo’s World Cup initiative, Everything But the Score, as a fan correspondent. She featured in an explainer video for new soccer fans, explaining the soccer equivalents of football. For example, the field becomes a ‘pitch’ in soccer, and all parts of a uniform are simply called ‘kit.’ But in her quick lecture, she managed to take a shot at the sport where her husband makes his living.

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“Football is ‘American football,’ she said, explaining the core difference between the two sports. “And look, American football isn’t even happening right now. It’s not that confusing.”

Thanks to the FIFA World Cup coming to America this year, Brittany Mahomes is finally getting to enjoy a sport that she knows the ins and outs of. She used to be the forward of her soccer team at the University of Texas at Tyler, where she became the first player in program history to record three hat-tricks. Brittany recorded a fantastic season in 2016, scoring 18 goals and 40 total points. Seven of those 18 goals were match-winning ones. Her overall goals (31) and points total (78) are second on the all-time leaderboard in the program.

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After earning her kinesiology degree, Brittany went on to play professionally in Iceland for a season. This year, she was inducted into UT Tyler’s Hall of Fame.

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Since 2020, she’s also been a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, which competes in the National Women’s Soccer League.

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Naturally, Patrick couldn’t resist chiming in. He showed up in the comments with an excited “Goooooaaaaalllllllllll!!!!!!!!!😂😂”

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Previously, the couple also starred in an ad for Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas, in light of the World Cup. Patrick assumes charge of a hypothetical soccer team, and goes off on a cadence in the huddle. However, the star quarterback was of no use here, as verbal cadence has nothing to do with soccer. Brittany stepped in and stole his thunder.

“How about we just get the ball out to the wings to get the crosses into the strikers?” she said. A dumbfounded Patrick Mahomes simply agreed.

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This Yahoo gig couldn’t have come at a more fitting moment for the couple. Just days after Patrick’s contract extension became official, the two were at Arrowhead Stadium for the World Cup group stage match between Argentina and Algeria, where Patrick delivered the game ball before kickoff. Lionel Messi made sure nobody forgot that night, scoring his first-ever World Cup hat-trick to tie Miroslav Klose’s all-time tournament scoring record as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win in front of a packed house.

Kansas City is hosting Argentina for the duration of the World Cup.

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As for fans in Kansas City, there’s plenty to look forward to. The city is hosting six World Cup matches in 2026, all at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That includes four group stage games, a Round of 32 matchup, and a major quarterfinal on Saturday, July 11, with three more games still to come. Brittany Mahomes has her work cut out.