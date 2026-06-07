Amid Diet Changes, Andy Reid Shares Update on Attending Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs head coach can easily call himself a Super Bowl-winning coach. But he is also the man who gave the world a cultural phenomenon by setting up Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift. Now that the couple is set to marry this summer, it’s hard to fathom that the coach won’t be getting an invite. Reid is already putting in the work to look his best.

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“I’ve cut back on the cheeseburgers a bit now that I’m older, I can get into the tuxedo, so there is a chance I’ll be there for sure,” he said on an interview with Stephen A. Smith. “I’m happy for them that they are in love, that to me is the most important thing.”

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Inviting the beloved coach is a no-brainer for the star couple.

Reid is practically family to Travis Kelce. He took a shot on a fiery tight end who was being ignored by others in the league. 13 years and three Super Bowls later, Reid is one of the few people in the world who knows Kelce from the inside out.

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He also knows Taylor Swift from a long time. The Chiefs HC said on the Let’s Go! podcast that he knew her father, Scott Swift, who was at the University of Delaware. Reid also added that he met Taylor here when she was a child. Reid has been attending her shows before she met Kelce.

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Now, he gets to be an important guest at their wedding.

Andy Reid has constantly been expressing his joy for Kelce and Swift, and has always regarded them as great fits for each other. He told Scoop City how the two were each other’s “great escapes[s].” Reid spoke about how Swift gets to be just Kelce’s partner when she’s attending games, and that Kelce gets to be her “water boy” during his fiancée’s concerts.

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“Listen, I’m happy for ’em,” Reid said on 96.5 The Fan. “It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, that’s not an easy thing to really fall in love with, and it seems like they’re there.”

At the wedding, Reid will be in the company of some of the biggest names in Hollywood and sports. But that does not mean the Chiefs HC doesn’t have plans to make this wedding memorable. Kelce’s used to having Reid scolding him or punishing him. But at the wedding, he might be in for a different kind of treatment from his coach.

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Andy Reid opens up about his role at the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding

There’s already so much the world knows about Kelce and Swift’s relationship. The star tight end trying to make his move with a friendship bracelet is known news now. But Reid has thought of spilling the beans on some more funny stories when Kelce ties the knot with Swift.

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“Well, there are a few I can’t tell,” Reid told 96.5 The Fan when asked if he had some incidents to share. But after being pressed for a response, the Chiefs’ head coach relented and gave some insights into his plans.

“No, there are a lot of great stories. He’s done so many good things, all the things he’s done off the field that people don’t know about, just helping people out. He’s got a big heart that way, and I appreciate that the most,” Andy Reid said.

Come summer, the Chiefs head coach will get to see two very close people to him exchange vows to love each other for a lifetime. There’s no way Reid is missing that, and he’ll also make sure to make this a blast for everyone.