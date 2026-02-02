Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Struggle, Saints QB Officially Announces Signing For Chiefs

The Chiefs appear to be making moves to protect their offense while superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes begins the long road to recovery. While he’s expected to return by Week 1 of ‘26, Andy Reid might go easy with handling the reins to him. In light of that, their recent signing could make perfect sense, if a certain Instagram story is to be believed.

“New beginnings,” the caption read on Jake Haener‘s Instagram story.

Nothing has been made official by the front office, but the former Saints quarterback, Jake Haener, has confirmed the news himself on social media. He’s the new Chiefs quarterback, as his Instagram bio reads. Marking his new beginning, he also shared an story from outside the Chiefs’ practice facility in Kansas City.

Imago Credit: Jake Haener’s official Instagram handle

NFL insider Mark Garafolo also backed up the news, reporting that the Chiefs are signing Haener. The 26-year-old finished the 2025 season on the Saints’ practice squad, but after being released by them, he decided to head to the Midwest for a fresh start.

Though his name doesn’t ring a familiar bell to many ears, he brings a solid college resume to the Chiefs Kingdom. At Fresno State, he was a standout three-year starter, earning First-Team All-MWC honors as a senior and Second-Team honors as a junior. His professional journey began in New Orleans after being drafted in the fourth round of 2023.

In 2024, he appeared in eight games for the Saints, including one start. In those games, he completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Although he spent the 2025 season on the practice squad after failing to make the Saints’ 53-man roster, his arrival in Kansas City promises to provide much-needed stability to the quarterback room.

Bringing in a new quarterback was a high priority for the Chiefs this offseason. Before Haener signed, Mahomes and Chris Oladokun were the only quarterbacks under contract for 2026. Their primary backup, Gardner Minshew, is headed for free agency.

It seems a long shot that the front office would put money on an injured backup, especially when they have cap restraints. But, if Reid were to ask, Minshew would be retained for another season.

“We had a ton, and still have a ton of confidence that he can do that,” Reid said of Minshew in January. “That type of player is what you want in that position [backup QB]. Somebody that’s won games in the league and at the same time understands his role and handles himself right in the room.”

The Chiefs are also looking closely at Oladokun, who stepped up late last season to cover for Minshew. All he got was three games, yet he showed a lot of poise. He managed to avoid turnovers and even threw his first career touchdown against one of the league’s top defenses, the Denver Broncos.

While he proved he can handle the pressure, the Chiefs likely still want more competition for the backup spots. They might bring in a veteran quarterback as an “insurance policy” for Mahomes. One name that continues to pop up is Russell Wilson.

After a rocky end to his time with the Giants in 2025, Wilson could be looking for a role as a mentor and bridge starter. Joining the Chiefs would allow him that, until Mahomes is ready, of course.

Patrick Mahomes eying a healthy Week 1 return

All these signings and evaluations are for the backup positions. Until Mahomes stands at the helm (healthy), the Chiefs won’t look elsewhere. After how the 2025 season went, the elite quarterback couldn’t wait for a fresh start. He’s working tirelessly to be ready for the season opener in 2026. During a January Zoom call, he shared that his rehab is “hitting all the checkpoints.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Chiefs NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 runs the ball against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241110_zma_c04_767.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree318774

“I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctors said I could,” he said. “That’s the goal, to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

While he focuses on his knee, Mahomes is also looking forward to working with the team’s next offensive coordinator. Matt Nagy’s position as Offensive Coordinator has been filled by the returning Eric Bieniemy. With his return and a new plan for the quarterback room, the Chiefs are determined to bring back their winning culture in 2026.