Amid Travis Kelce Retirement Buzz, Is Taylor Swift Attending Broncos vs. Chiefs on Christmas? Here’s Why She May Not

The Kansas City Chiefs are already out of the playoff bracket and are currently ending the season on a positive note, which is all they will hope for. As they gear up for the Denver Broncos, the team is facing another question. Will Taylor Swift be there to cheer her fiancée on Christmas?

All things considered, the chances of her appearance at Arrowhead on Christmas are slim. Taylor Swift has been missing this year, having missed several Chiefs’ away games. She was absent from Empower Field at Mile High when the Chiefs went to Denver. “She’s kept a noticeably lower profile because the attention on her was ‘getting too excessive,'” said a trusted source in an Oct. 28 exclusive with US Weekly.

It seems a viable reason, but she has been attending games since 2023. So, why is the attention getting “excessive” after so long? Could it be related to Travis Kelce‘s performance or the star couple’s engagement? Nobody knows for sure.

Recently, Taylor Swift also rejected an invitation to an NCAA Championship game in Kansas City. Even though she was present during several home games, the Arrowhead will likely miss her this week. Another reason for it could be the Chiefs’ failure to clinch playoff qualification.

Reasons for the pop star’s absence will keep piling up. However, it could all track back to one thing: the speculation surrounding Travis Kelce’s retirement.

Will Christmas be the last time Travis Kelce steps onto Arrowhead?

Christmas could be the last time Travis Kelce plays a home game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Following an underwhelming performance last year and losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, many thought 2025 would be his comeback season. However, things rarely go as people predict.

Fast forward to the 2025 season, and things took an even worse turn for the tight end.

In 68 receptions, he covered 803 yards for five touchdowns, making it the second consecutive season that he failed to cross the 1000-yard mark after doing it for seven years. With the rumors of a retirement speculation running high, even the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, has remained silent on the matter.

“I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him,” Andy Reid said before Tuesday’s game.

The star TE is in the final year of his contract and is in for an evaluation following the season’s end. He is already 36 and at the top of his game. But the question is, for how long?

Ryan Clark pointed at the situation and believes it to be the perfect time for his retirement.

Nonetheless, Travis Kelce is a future Hall of Famer. Three Super Bowl rings, seven All-Pro selections, and 10 Pro Bowl nods in 13 years, which is pretty impressive. Since getting drafted in 2013, he has played 190 games for the Chiefs, recording 1,072 receptions for 12,954 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Off the field, his life is also set for a major shift as he is engaged to Taylor Swift and is set to marry her next year. Getting married will certainly change things for him

With so much happening, it will be interesting whether it will be his last home game or if there is still energy for another year in him. It could be special if Taylor Swift comes to cheer for him in his supposedly last game in a Kansas City uniform, but things seem otherwise.