“An Absolute Embarrassment”: Former Chiefs Star Blasts Andy Reid’s Play Calling After “Deserved” Broncos Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal 28-24 defeat to the Denver Broncos after head coach Andy Reid’s offense failed to utilize their multiple goal-line opportunities. Despite having a timeout remaining, the Chiefs continually failed to utilize a goal-line sneak to win the game.

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After the loss, former Chiefs All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who was also a Super Bowl LIV champion, took to social media and wrote, “What an absolute EMBARRASSMENT. Can’t get a freaking yard from the 1 yard line because you refuse to sneak the ball, WITH A TIME OUT. YOU HAVE MULTIPLE CHANCES AT IT. WELL DESERVED LOSS.”

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The Chiefs were in a tight game late in the 4th quarter and drove into the 2-yard line. However, instead of putting Mahomes under center to run up the middle, Andy Reid called multiple shotgun plays which saw Alex Singleton and Malcolm Roach easily stuff the backfield to give up a turnover on 4th down.

Schwartz was frustrated with Andy Reid’s overcomplication of a simple situation. He explained, “Good thing we got speed option on the 3rd down audible list but can’t get to a QB sneak on 4th and a foot.” These plays always led to quick penetrations.

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Statistics show why former offensive linemen are furious. Studies have shown that quarterback sneaks on 4th and 1 are successful over 82% of occasions (according to Yale Sports Analytics). Handing the ball off behind the centre allowed them to give up easy yards and put Denver’s front in a strong position.

The Chiefs have invested heavily in their inside offensive line with Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. However, Reid continually asks his powerhouse linemen to block out wide rather than drive forward. This cancels out their biggest physical advantage by running sweeps.

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Reid has completely banned quarterback sneaks due to a traumatic experience against Denver. In October 2019 on Thursday Night Football, Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap on a 4th and 1 sneak inside Mile High. This injury kept him out for weeks and made the Chiefs not utilize sneaks.

While protecting an elite QB is understandable, completely removing the most reliable play in football is pointless. If Mahomes’ safety is the priority, then other teams will utilize their backup QBs, tight ends, or heavy fullbacks to run up the middle. By banning the idea completely, the Chiefs have no reliable options on 4th and inches.

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Such oversights can cost the Chiefs when it comes to gaining home-field advantage in the playoffs in a tightly contested AFC West race against the Broncos, who jumped up to first place in the division following the win against the Chiefs.