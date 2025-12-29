Andy Reid Announces Decision on Leaving Chiefs & Sends Strong Contract Demand to Kansas City Front Office

Much has been made about head coach Andy Reid’s first losing season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The biggest question has been whether Reid will walk away from the headset after the final game of the 2025 season is done. With the speculation growing, Big Red has finally spoken about his future in Kansas City.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think I’m coming back, if they’ll have me back,” Andy Reid said, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…stay tuned!