Andy Reid Announces Double Injury Blow After Chiefs’ Week 1 Victory Over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs’ massive 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on September 14 was marred by two injury concerns for two major players on the active roster. Soon after the game at Arrowhead Stadium ended, head coach Andy Reid made an announcement that has left Chiefs fans wringing their hands in concern. According to an X post by AtoZSports managing editor Charles Goldman, Reid revealed the injury statuses for both rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane and linebacker Cooper Macdonald in the presser after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as injuries go, (Mansoor) Delane hurt his shoulder; we’ll see where that goes. (Cooper) McDonald hurt his knee, we’ve got to see the next few days here where it goes for those guys,” Reid said, per Goldman’s X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the head coach confirmed that both players had sustained injuries, he did not elaborate on their severity. He also did not provide any specific return window for either Delane or McDonald’s return.

Of the two, Delane made his mark early in the game, making a career interception in just the third play of the game. Per AtoZSports, he became the sixth player since 1991 to make an interception in the first drive of his first game, elevating him to the level of former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Monday’s game, Delane intercepted a third-down pass from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, stopping their offense at third-and-11. The turnover created a 46-yard drive opportunity for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes took full advantage of the situation, recording a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the very next drive, racking up a 7-0 lead.

However, the rookie cornerback landed on his right shoulder while intercepting Nix’s pass. Rather than being checked out on the sidelines, Delane was helped back to the locker room to be evaluated and did not return to the game. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs ruled him ‘Out’ for the remainder of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made the 2026 NFL Draft first-round pick’s exit more concerning is the fact that the on-field fall may have aggravated a previous right shoulder injury he suffered during camp. But Delane leaving the game was just the first blow for the Chiefs.

Delane was replaced on the field by primary backup cornerback Kristian Fulton for the rest of the game. Fulton recorded one combined tackle during the game. What made the Chiefs’ roster situation more concerning was Cooper McDonald’s injury, which came soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper McDonald Exits the Field During the First Half of Chiefs Week 1 Game

Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald made one tackle early in the first quarter of Monday’s game, as part of a special teams play in combination with safety Xavier Nwankpa. However, disaster struck soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald got injured while covering the kickoff right after the rushing touchdown Mahomes scored with Delane’s turnover. According to a report by KSHB 41 Kansas City , McDonald was evaluated by the Chiefs’ medical staff and was also seen walking by himself along the sidelines.

Despite being initially ruled ‘Questionable’ to return, the team eventually changed the ruling to ‘Out’ for the remainder of the game at halftime. McDonald was replaced by rookie defensive end R Mason Thomas on the field after his exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rookie made his mark soon after, sacking Bo Nix for a 5-yard loss moments after the quarterback snapped the ball, without giving him any opportunity to either rush or throw it.

McDonald’s injury has led to concerns regarding the Chiefs’ secondary, since the position is already plagued by depth issues. With both Delane and McDonald injured, it is now up to Fulton, and Thomas to man the defensive backfield.

However, if either of the two young players is sidelined for more games, the Kansas City Chiefs’ early bye week (Week 5) this season would prove to be a blessing for them and may facilitate their chances of returning to the field soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, what remains to be seen is whether Delane or McDonald are part of the starting lineup during the Chiefs’ Week 2 home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 20.