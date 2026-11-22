Andy Reid knew Week 11 was going to be anything but easy. Despite going into a game against a 3-7 side in the deafening Arrowhead, Reid knew the real challenge was never about getting a win: it was bringing his team out unscathed.

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All season long, Reid has been forced to deal with injuries. From Travis Kelce’s ankle scares to Rashee Rice being forced to sit on the sidelines, Reid has seen it all. He got lucky with Emmett Johnson taking over for Kenneth Walker. And as it turns out, Reid will be praying for some more luck in the next few days.

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After a 34-7 win over the Cardinals, Big Red addressed reporters and delivered an all-important injury update ahead of their trip to Buffalo. Let’s break it down.

Noah Gray

In a team that has Travis Kelce, any tight end apart from Tony Gonzalez was never going to take up the TE1 role. However, Noah Gray has done a decent job in the depth chart at tight end. Coming out of Week 11, the tight end now lands on the injury report.

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“As far as the injuries go. Noah Gray got hit in the ribs. We’ll just see how he does,” Reid told reporters.

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The injury happened late in the fourth quarter, right when the Chiefs appeared to be heading towards an injury-free game. Gray later walked off the field, finishing with three catches for 21 yards on five targets.

The problem for the Chiefs isn’t just the loss of his yardage. Travis Kelce can make up for those numbers, as he did against the Cardinals. More important than Gray’s 190 yards this season has been his blocking ability.

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As TE2, Gray has been on the field in 45 of 70 snaps before Week 11, with only Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce having played higher counts. If the injury is serious, he only has five days before playing against the Bills on Thursday. It’s a narrow window of return, especially with Jared Wiley, another tight end, already on IR.

The only option for Big Red is to give a few snaps to Jake Briningstool, a second-year UDFA who has just four receptions for 38 yards in the league. We might also see Reid elevate Thomas Odukoya (last played a snap in 2024) and John FitzPatrick (hasn’t played in the last 15 games).

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While Kelce has stayed on the field despite discomfort in his ankle, at 37, Reid will be limited in how much he can use the veteran. So what will the Chiefs do? They could play Andrew Armstrong at TE. At 6′ 4″, 210 lbs, he has the build of a tight end. He has done well as a perimeter blocker as well. The Chiefs best bet might just be to use him in the spot temporarily if Gray can’t return.

Ben VanSumeren

The Chiefs knew exactly what they were getting when they signed Ben VanSumeren ahead of the season. He didn’t exactly stand out in Buffalo, but the fullback was a solid blocker, one who could run routes as well. And that’s what he has been doing with the Chiefs so far in the five games he’s played with the team.

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But right when the team needs depth in the run game, VanSumeren seems to have picked up an injury not even a minute after Gray took the hit. As Reid explained, “Then, VanSumeren tweaked his knee, there. Other than that, we came out pretty healthy.”

VanSumeren won’t be easy to replace. The team hadn’t used a fullback since 2022, but VanSumeren was a player who genuinely excited special teams coordinator Dave Toub when he spoke about the player back in September. “He’s going to be a four-phase guy for us going forward. I’m excited about that. Andy’s excited about having a fullback again, too. All of those things are helpful for our football team.”

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Against the Bills (eighth-best run defense in the league, conceding 93.6 rushing yards per game), the Chiefs could be forced to revert to Khyiris Tonga making the blocks for Emmett Johnson and Kenneth Walker if Van Sumeren doesn’t return.

Where the Chiefs stand

Reid has made it clear the Bills are going to be his number one priority. The team that looks like the AFC’s top seed isn’t going to be easy, and as Reid told reporters after Week 11, he’s completely focused. “When I’m done with you, I’m going back to the office. It’s a short drive,” he told reporters.

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More importantly, Reid has faith in his young team. As he mentioned in the post-game press conference, the team that has the third youngest roster in the league has held itself together, despite troubles along the way.

“Look at the young guys … We knew there were going to be some hiccups along the way. It was important that you keep going. Coaches coach, players keep playing and learning.”

And in Week 12, that’s what they aim to do, as they take on the Bills on Thursday.