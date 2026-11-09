Andy Reid Announces Double Injury Setback After Chiefs Blowout Win Over Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs finally broke their two-game losing streak in Week 9 with a sweeping 35-12 win over the New York Jets. However, the win came at the cost of two key offensive players leaving the game early with injuries. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided more updates during his post-game presser.

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“As far as the injuries go, Xavier tweaked his hamstring,” Reid said (via Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube). “Don’t know exactly how bad that is right now. And then Jaylen Moore hurt his ankle. So we’ll see how he works out here in the next day or so.”

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Worthy suffered a non-contact left hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. He caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a little over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, tripped on the grass, and immediately grabbed the back of his left leg. The Chiefs soon ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Although Reid did not specify how severe the hamstring injury was, Pro Football Doctor David Chao predicted Worthy’s absence could be “multi-week.”

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Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore’s ankle injury also came in the second half. Reporters spotted Moore ‘hobbling’ off the field and getting his right ankle and foot retaped at the medical table. Joshua Ezeudu replaced him for the rest of the game. Moore’s exit from the game also raised concerns about his durability as his injury came just a week after he cleared the league’s concussion protocol and returned after missing Week 7.

Reid also included an update about the Chiefs quarterback while praising the offense. Mahomes was seen walking to the locker room towards the end of the first half after Jets edge rusher David Bailey hit his right forearm and elbow while tackling him. Although he looked like he was in pain, he returned to the game soon for the Chiefs’ next offensive drive.

“Pat did some nice things, even with the sore arm there,” Reid added. “He had hurt his elbow region there, but came back, was able to come back and get back in it. Kelsey again had a record day literally and had some big catches for us. Worthy, before he got hurt there, had a few nice catches along with Rice. So everybody was contributing along the board there.”

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Worthy’s Hamstring Injury Intensifies the Chiefs’ Need for Help at WR

The Kansas City Chiefs were already actively exploring options at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline, with veteran receiver Rashee Rice re-integrated into the offense following his hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton effectively sidelined after he suffered a left ankle dislocation and ligament damage in Week 4 and underwent surgery soon after.

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Worthy has also been inconsistently performing this season, while rookie receiver Cyrus Allen has gotten a limited number of snaps while getting used to the NFL’s offensive playbook.

NFL insider James Palmer predicted that considering the depth and performance issues plaguing the WR room, the Chiefs will likely add another receiver before the season’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.

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“The Chiefs have been calling on WRs for weeks, and now Xavier Worthy goes down grabbing his hamstring,” Palmer wrote on X Sunday. “It was likely KC would add a WR before Tuesday.”

With the Indianapolis Colts open to trade offers, Josh Downs, who has been a reliable slot receiver this season, has emerged as one of the players the Chiefs have their eye on. The Tennessee Titans have also seen multiple teams reportedly show interest in Calvin Ridley. Although Ridley’s 2026 performance has not been overly impressive, his veteran experience could make him a useful addition to the Chiefs’ WR room, which needs stability.